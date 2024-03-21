Pete Davidson Blindsides 'SNL' Mentor Lorne Michaels by Dropping Out of 'Bupkis' Season 2: Report
Comedian Pete Davidson blindsided his mentor and biggest supporter Lorne Michaels this week by abruptly dropping out of Bupkis season two just before the hit show was scheduled to start shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Davidson, 30, announced his Bupkis departure earlier this week – although he apparently did not inform Michaels nor Michaels’ studio, Broadway Video, of the decision.
“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family,” Davidson told the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. “After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.”
“Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of,” he continued. “I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt.”
“I do also feel that this part of my life is finished,” Davidson added. “I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”
According to THR, Davidson’s agent emailed Peacock earlier this week to inform the streaming and media company about Davidson’s departure from the show.
Davidson reportedly “declined” to inform Michaels and Broadway Video about the decision.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Davidson’s sudden decision to blindside Michaels and quit Bupkis just before season two was set to start shooting came shortly after the comedian caused concerns over his troubling and impulsive behavior.
The former Saturday Night Live star called off a string of highly-anticipated stand-up shows back in December 2023 – including a gig at New York City's Beacon Theatre.
"That's the last show anybody thought he would blow off," one insider said at the time. "A gig in New York is really important to him.”
Flash forward to a few days later, and Davidson reportedly suffered a major meltdown and allegedly “trashed” the set of his new upcoming crime movie, Riff Raff.
"Pete didn't do himself any favors by melting down in front of some of the most influential folks in Hollywood," another source close to the troubled comedian spilled. "He's on the cusp of stardom but keeps shooting himself in the foot."
Davidson’s impulsive and erratic behavior reportedly grew so concerning that his friends and family felt forced to sit the former SNL star down for an intervention.
"He obviously needs help," one insider confided earlier this year. "People around him feels he needs an intervention before it's too late."
"It's just one thing after another at a time when Pete's trying to address his drug use and his troubling emotional issues.”
As for Lorne Michaels, the SNL executive has served as one of Davidson’s biggest supporters amid the comedian’s many struggles and slip-ups.
Michaels offered Davidson the role on SNL back in 2014 and went on to back the comedian when Davidson first pitched Bupkis long before the show’s premiere in 2023.
“The decision was taken to give Pete a break on Saturday night – his sketches were dropped before the early evening rehearsals,” one SNL source revealed following an incident back in December 2018.
“Lorne has pledged to help all he can,” the source continued at the time, “including sending Pete to get help.”