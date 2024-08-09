Hand of Rod! Donald Trump Supporters Brand Rod Stewart’s Strep Throat ‘Karma’ From God After He Mocked Ex-Prez

Donald Trump supporters believe what goes around comes around... especially if your name is Rod Stewart!

MAGA fans say karma is responsible for the singer coming down with strep throat, and it’s because he dared to call Trump’s complexion orange, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stewart, 79, announced on his Instagram account he was forced to cancel his 200th show at his Las Vegas residency hours before he was set to perform on Wednesday.

The singer posted he was “desperately sorry” about the cancellation, and “absolutely gutted”.