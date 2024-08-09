Hand of Rod! Donald Trump Supporters Brand Rod Stewart’s Strep Throat ‘Karma’ From God After He Mocked Ex-Prez
Donald Trump supporters believe what goes around comes around... especially if your name is Rod Stewart!
MAGA fans say karma is responsible for the singer coming down with strep throat, and it’s because he dared to call Trump’s complexion orange, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stewart, 79, announced on his Instagram account he was forced to cancel his 200th show at his Las Vegas residency hours before he was set to perform on Wednesday.
The singer posted he was “desperately sorry” about the cancellation, and “absolutely gutted”.
He stated: “I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long. Most people can work with strep throat, but obviously not me.”
He then offered his "deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused”.
While there were several messages of support following his announcement, one person posted: “Love u Rod but seems you got karma from your orange comment🤷🏻♀️#wakeup."
Another responded: “The US was safer when he was my president, black, orange, green or yellow.”
The clapbacks were a reference to Stewart’s Instagram post earlier this week where he called out Trump’s comments about his Democratic presidential rival, Vice President Kamala Harris’ Black ethnicity.
Paraphrasing Trump’s own words Stewart wrote: “I didn’t know he was Orange until a number of years ago, when he happened to turn Orange. I respect either one but he obviously doesn’t because all of a sudden he made a turn and he went – he became an Orange person. I think somebody should look into that.”
Prior to this setback, Stewart had already said he believed his “days were numbered,” but he had no intention of slowing down as he approaches his 80th birthday.
As RadarOnline previously reported, in a recent interview, Stewart shared: "I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can.”
At the time, he expressed his enthusiasm for the last run of his Las Vegas residency, The Hits, at The Colosseum, where he ensures a lively atmosphere with post-show celebrations and elaborate performances, including costume changes and balloon drops.
However, he remains focused on his health, especially after coming out the other end of his previous battles with prostate and thyroid cancer.
The singer also emphasized the importance of staying fit and keeping an eye on his well-being.
He revealed: “I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men, in particular, should take advantage of all the wonderful medical science out there.”
Training regularly with a dedicated fitness regime, Stewart is constructing a running track at his UK home to attempt breaking the 100m sprint record for his age group. The singer is determined to push his physical limits and stay active in his older years.
Even though he’s now been sidelined with strep throat, the Young Turks singer signed off his Instagram message on a positive note, promising his return, declaring: “Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.