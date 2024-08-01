‘The View’ Hosts Tear Donald Trump Apart After His Wild Claims Kamala Harris ‘Happened to Turn Black’: ‘He Didn’t Even Try to Mask the Racism’

Harris’ mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican, making her both Indian American and African American. She attended Howard University, one of the most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), where she pledged and became a member of the Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Hostin compared her own biracial identity to Harris’, saying: “I’ve been a member of the National Association of Black Journalists for about 20 years. And the same sorority, which is a historically Black sorority. Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Incorporated. She went to an HBCU, Howard University. She was the president of the Black Law Students Association in her law school. She joined the Congressional Black Caucus when she became a senator. She is a Black woman."

“And to your point, Whoopi, in this country if you are biracial, but you have any drop of Black blood in you, you are considered a Black person ... We didn’t make those rules. Those rules were made for us. I’m a biracial person. I have a Black father and a white mother. And the KKK is going to find me and round me up with every other Black person. This is my lived experience and it’s her lived experience, and I think to question someone’s racial identity, especially him ... the bar has fallen so low.”