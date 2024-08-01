‘The View’ Hosts Tear Donald Trump Apart After His Wild Claims Kamala Harris ‘Happened to Turn Black’: ‘He Didn’t Even Try to Mask the Racism’
The ladies of The View ripped into Donald Trump over his comments about Kamala Harris’ racial identity.
Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines all slammed the former president, 78, after he questioned if Harris, 59, was actually Black while speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump claimed: “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”
Goldberg responded by pointing out: “This is not new. We knew this was who he was. This is who he’s always been ... And this is the same old stuff he did with Obama ... You know, Obama, his mom was white, his dad was Black. Now, if the KKK were chasing him, they say ‘There goes a Black man.’ If the KKK was chasing Kamala, they say ‘There goes a Black woman.’”
Harris’ mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican, making her both Indian American and African American. She attended Howard University, one of the most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), where she pledged and became a member of the Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Hostin compared her own biracial identity to Harris’, saying: “I’ve been a member of the National Association of Black Journalists for about 20 years. And the same sorority, which is a historically Black sorority. Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Incorporated. She went to an HBCU, Howard University. She was the president of the Black Law Students Association in her law school. She joined the Congressional Black Caucus when she became a senator. She is a Black woman."
“And to your point, Whoopi, in this country if you are biracial, but you have any drop of Black blood in you, you are considered a Black person ... We didn’t make those rules. Those rules were made for us. I’m a biracial person. I have a Black father and a white mother. And the KKK is going to find me and round me up with every other Black person. This is my lived experience and it’s her lived experience, and I think to question someone’s racial identity, especially him ... the bar has fallen so low.”
Griffin, who served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President during the Trump’s presidency in 2020, called his remarks “just despicable”.
She added: “If you didn’t know who he was, he’s saying it very loudly.”
“What I was struck by wasn’t just the blatant racism, the lack of understanding of what it means to be biracial — I’ve said this for awhile, he is slowing down. He’s never been a super eloquent person. He did not seem mentally sharp.
“He walked into a room of Black journalists and it seemed like he was blurting out loud what he says privately with his advisors. He didn’t even try to hide or mask the racism, and that to me is a sign of decline. He was asked should he take a mental acuity test. I think he should. He does not seem right. He kind of came off like your crazy great uncle that you hope doesn’t show up to the family event.”
Harris hit back at Trump while speaking at Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th Biennial Boule in Houston, a Black sorority event, on Wednesday, July 31.
She stated: “It was the same old show. The divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us; they are an essential source of our strength.”
The VP’s husband, Doug Emhoff, also addressed Trump’s offensive remarks at a fundraiser in Maine, saying he had revealed himself as “a worse version of an already horrible person” with “the insults, the BS – it’s horrible, it’s terrible, it shows a lack of character”.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added: “As a person of color – as a Black woman, who is in this position that is standing before you at this podium, behind this lectern – what he just said, what you just read out to me, is repulsive. It’s insulting, and, you know, no one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify. That is no one’s right. It is someone’s own decision.”
