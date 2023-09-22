President Joe Biden Mistakenly Praises the ‘Congressional Black Caucus’ During Address to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Latest Slip-up
President Joe Biden mistakenly praised the “Congressional Black Caucus” this week while giving an address before the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Washington, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest incident to come as Biden faces calls to drop out of next year’s presidential race due to his age, the 80-year-old president committed yet another concerning gaffe on Thursday.
According to the New York Post, President Biden delivered a speech at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 46th Annual Gala when he mistakenly praised the “Congressional Black Caucus.”
He also celebrated gala award recipient Sister Norma Pimental, who serves as the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, just moments before the head-scratching Caucus blunder.
“I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up,” Biden said on Thursday. “Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers.”
“They echo what my dad taught me,” he continued, “and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.’”
“The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values,” Biden flubbed.
Meanwhile, Biden used his address before the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Thursday to tout the number of Hispanic members in his Cabinet.
Biden also boasted about the “record low” Latino unemployment under his administration and other economic gains the Hispanic community achieved since he became president in January 2021.
However, according to a Pew Research poll published in June cited by the Post, roughly 60% of Hispanic voters disapprove of Biden’s performance as commander-in-chief.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s gaffe on Thursday in Washington, D.C. came one week after the 80-year-old president suggested that “African American and Hispanic workers” do not have “high school diplomas.”
“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly – and I’ve focused on this my whole career – particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” he said last week during another speech at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland.
Biden’s many gaffes and concerning remarks in recent weeks come as the president’s poll numbers plummet ahead of next year’s election cycle.
According to a poll published by CNN on September 7, nearly 50% of Democratic voters are concerned about Biden's age.
"These numbers are not good, but they're consistent with most of the other polling that we've seen,” former Barack Obama advisor David Axelrod said regarding Biden’s lackluster poll numbers. “The country is in a sour mood.”
“He's not getting credit for what I think is a fairly substantial list of achievements,” Axelrod noted. “And there is real concern about his age."
Another recent poll found that 61% of Americans believe Biden – who is now the subject of a House impeachment inquiry – was involved in his son Hunter’s shady business deals while serving as vice president.