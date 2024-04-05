Laura Ingraham 'Never Hid Under a Desk' With Alyssa Farah Griffin Despite 'The View' Co-host's Claim About Earthquake Experience: Source

"The last one I had was in D.C. in 2011, and I had to hide under a desk with Laura Ingraham so you can imagine how terrifying that was!" she revealed.

It appears her recollection of the incident was different than what others remembered as an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that an unfazed "Laura didn't hide under a desk, she kept working and told her to go get her dry cleaning."

On the bright side, no deaths or serious injuries were reported following the 5.8 magnitude quake that struck near Mineral, Virginia that August, although the total economic loss was reported to be an estimated $200 to $300 million.