Laura Ingraham 'Never Hid Under a Desk' With Alyssa Farah Griffin Despite 'The View' Co-host's Claim About Earthquake Experience: Source
The ladies of The View were visibly rattled on Friday morning after a big 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New York, where they host the ABC show in front of a live studio audience.
During the opening segment, Alyssa Farah Griffin shared a since-disputed memory of her most recent earthquake experience, revealing she was with none other than Fox News host Laura Ingraham at the time.
"The last one I had was in D.C. in 2011, and I had to hide under a desk with Laura Ingraham so you can imagine how terrifying that was!" she revealed.
It appears her recollection of the incident was different than what others remembered as an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that an unfazed "Laura didn't hide under a desk, she kept working and told her to go get her dry cleaning."
On the bright side, no deaths or serious injuries were reported following the 5.8 magnitude quake that struck near Mineral, Virginia that August, although the total economic loss was reported to be an estimated $200 to $300 million.
This time around, in NYC, each of the co-hosts were getting ready in their own dressing rooms with their pets along for a visit when an earthquake struck at 10:23 a.m. ET, prompting a spirited conversation about the tremors when cameras started rolling.
"It looks like we're alive! We're alive and live from New York!" host Joy Behar said after an emergency earthquake alert sent out to local residents interrupted the live broadcast.
Ana Navarro said her furry family member was ready to go, dishing, "My dog was barking, like, 'Mom, the Earth is shaking! Get your a-- up and run with me!'"
Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, said she did not feel a thing while doing makeup and hair with her glam squad. "Well, honey maybe because you have no feelings?" Navarro quipped, to which she replied that it was perhaps because her room is "anointed, protected, and covered."
Behar shared with her fellow cohosts and audience that this was her third earthquake experience, recalling a time in L.A. and then in the Bronx while in bed with her husband.
The ladies at the table then asked for clarification about the last incident. "I said, 'I felt the Earth shake under me; was it you or was it the earthquake?!'" Behar joked. "I gave him a 4.8."