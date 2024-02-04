'Not True': Joy Behar's 'The View' Contract Renewal Not Being Discussed Despite Exit Rumors

End of an era? Comic Joy Behar, the last original cast member on The View, isn't ready to say sayonara to her daytime job despite rumors her reign on the popular show is ending, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A sensational report suggested ABC won't be renewing Behar's contract and the network is already searching for her replacement — but sources told this outlet that's "not true" as "it's too early" for executives to even be discussing it.