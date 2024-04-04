‘Rabies-infested Henhouse’: Joe Rogan Slams ‘The View’ Co-hosts After Sunny Hostin ‘Ambushed’ Guest Author

Joe Rogan didn’t hold back when speaking about The View co-hosts during a chat with author Coleman Hughes. Hughes, a registered Independent, wrote the book The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America and appeared on the ABC daytime show last month to promote it.

Source: ABC Hostin and Hughes went back and forth on the subject.

During the chat, co-host Sunny Hostin and Hughes went back-and-forth about race relations. In his book, Hughes argued that Americans need to “treat people without regard to race” but rather on “socio-economics” to solve racial inequality. Hostin attacked Hughes’ book. The co-host called it “fundamentally flawed” and said that his “argument for colorblindness” is “something that the right has co-opted.”

Source: ABC Hostin and Hughes did not see eye to eye.

“Many in the black community, if I’m being honest with you because I want to be, believe that you are being used as a pawn by the right and that you’re a charlatan of sorts,” Hostin said. Hughes scoffed at the suggestion he was being used by conservatives.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence I’ve been co-opted by anyone and I think that’s an ad-hominem tactic people use to not address, really, the important conversations we’re having here,” he replied to Hostin. Hughes recently appeared on Rogan’s podcast following his chat on The View.

Source: ABC Rogan went after the co-hosts.

Rogan criticized Hostin and her co-hosts for saying “ridiculous things.” He said The View was a “rabies-infested henhouse.” “Well, it is the show that people love to hate,” Rogan told Hughes after the author mentioned he had been receiving a ton of messages about the appearance on The View.

Hughes claimed he “didn’t know who Sunny Hostin was before going on The View. He said he did not expect to be “ambushed” by Hostin and her co-hosts.

Source: Joe Rogan Experience Rogan has previously called out The View co-hosts.

“I wasn’t expecting necessarily for her to kind of try to ambush me in that way and attack my character in that way and I responded to it in the moment as I do, and I didn’t expect it to go as viral as it did, but I think it arguably went more viral than anything I’ve ever done,” Hughes said. Hughes claimed Hostin had “an agenda” with her questions to him.

Rogan blasted Hostin’s claim she read Hughes' book. “The odds are very low,” he said. Hostin and The View co-hosts have yet to respond to Rogan's remarks.