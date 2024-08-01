Your tip
Fuming Kamala Harris Hits Back at Trump for Mocking Her Heritage: ‘The American People Deserve Better’

Composite photo of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has hit back at Donald Trump’s comments about her racial identity.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 9:52 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kamala Harris is fuming over Donald Trump’s comments mocking her heritage and calling her race into question.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Vice President and likely Democratic nominee, 59, hit back at Trump, 78, while speaking at Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th Biennial Boule in Houston, a Black sorority event.

Kamala Harris Donald Trump Dark Past National Poll
Source: MEGA

Harris is both Indian American and African American and attended Howard University, a prestigious historically Black university.

She said: “It was the same old show. The divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better.

“The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us; they are an essential source of our strength.”

Harris’ response came after her political rival’s contentious appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention on Wednesday, during which he questioned her identity as a Black woman.

Trump claimed: “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

Harris’ mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican, making her both Indian American and African American. She attended Howard University, a prestigious historically Black university, and was a member of the Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

She has recently given keynote speeches at three members of the Divine Nine group of historically Black sororities and fraternities: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho.

Source: MEGA

Trump called Harris' race into question during an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

The VP’s husband, Doug Emhoff, also addressed Trump’s offensive remarks at a fundraiser in Maine on Wednesday, saying he revealed himself as “a worse version of an already horrible person” with “the insults, the BS – it’s horrible, it’s terrible, it shows a lack of character”.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added: “As a person of color – as a Black woman, who is in this position that is standing before you at this podium, behind this lectern – what he just said, what you just read out to me, is repulsive. It’s insulting, and, you know, no one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify. That is no one’s right. It is someone’s own decision.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

