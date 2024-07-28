Tragic Last Days: Rod Stewart, 80, Admits His ‘Days are Numbered’ — but Declares He ‘Has No Fear’ of Death

In a recent interview, Stewart said: "I’m aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can."

He expressed his enthusiasm for the last run of his Las Vegas residency, The Hits, at The Colosseum, where he ensures a lively atmosphere with post-show celebrations and elaborate performances, including costume changes and balloon drops.

He revealed: “I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays, I have to protect my voice before and after every show.”