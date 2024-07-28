Tragic Last Days: Rod Stewart, 80, Admits His ‘Days are Numbered’ — but Declares He ‘Has No Fear’ of Death
Sir Rod Stewart, famous singer of hits like Maggie May and I Don't Want to Talk About It, knows his "days are numbered", but chooses not to slow down as he approaches his 80th birthday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that, despite his age, Stewart is determined to continue his rock 'n' roll lifestyle for the next 15 years, aiming to party well into his 90s.
In a recent interview, Stewart said: "I’m aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can."
He expressed his enthusiasm for the last run of his Las Vegas residency, The Hits, at The Colosseum, where he ensures a lively atmosphere with post-show celebrations and elaborate performances, including costume changes and balloon drops.
He revealed: “I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays, I have to protect my voice before and after every show.”
Stewart remains focused on his health, especially after coming out the other end of his previous battles with prostate and thyroid cancer.
He emphasized the importance of staying fit and keeping an eye on his well-being.
He revealed: "I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men, in particular, should take advantage of all the wonderful medical science out there."
Training regularly with a dedicated fitness regime, Stewart is constructing a running track at his UK home to attempt breaking the 100m sprint record for his age group. The singer is determined to push his physical limits and stay active in his older years.
The Tonight's The Night artist explained: “The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?"
"You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians, and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
With talks of a potential UK tour with Jools Holland, the Forever Young singer reflected on his accomplished career and life.
He told The Sun, "I have had a good time and a good life, and I’ve enjoyed myself, so I wouldn’t ask for anything more."
Proud of his family and content with his achievements, Stewart looks forward to celebrating his 80th birthday with a grand event planned by his wife, Penny Lancaster.