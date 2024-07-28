J.D. Vance Hits Back at Jennifer Aniston for Dragging 2-Year-Old Daughter Into his Sexist ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Scandal: ‘It’s Disgusting’

Aniston, 55, took to Instagram to criticize the Ohio senator’s previous attacks on childless women, writing: “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

During his recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Donald Trump’s VP pick was furious at the Friends star’s comments.

He told Kelly: “That’s disgusting because my daughter is two years old. And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing.”