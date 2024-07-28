J.D. Vance Hits Back at Jennifer Aniston for Dragging 2-Year-Old Daughter Into his Sexist ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Scandal: ‘It’s Disgusting’
Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance is firing back at Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston for bringing up his daughter in her criticism of his controversial remarks about "childless cat ladies" running the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aniston, 55, took to Instagram to criticize the Ohio senator’s previous attacks on childless women, writing: “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”
During his recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Donald Trump’s VP pick was furious at the Friends star’s comments.
He told Kelly: “That’s disgusting because my daughter is two years old. And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing.”
Vance’s original comment was made in 2021 during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News show. The senator referred to Vice President Kamala Harris, now the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, as one of the “childless cat ladies” running the nation who “want to make the rest of the country miserable too”.
He told Carlson: “If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.”
“How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Aniston isn't the only one who went after Trump's VP pick for his previous comments.
Former View co-host Meghan McCain slammed Vance, calling his criticism of childless women “un-Christian.”
She took to X to write: “I have been trying to warn every conservative man I know — these JD comments are activating women across all sides, including my most conservative Trump supporting friends.”
Aniston previously commented on her IVF journey with Allure Magazine in 2022, telling the outlet that she was “going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas” trying multiple times to get pregnant during “all the years of media speculation.”
The Horrible Bosses actress said: “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”
She told the outlet she had “zero regrets” and actually felt “a little relief” once she found out it wasn't going to happen.