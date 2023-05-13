Meg Ryan Has no Regrets About Split From John Mellencamp, Felt Rocker Ex 'Could Never Settle Down'
Meg Ryan has no regrets about her breakup from on-and-off ex John Mellencamp years after they called off their romance for good in 2019, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.
"Meg felt John could never settle down — and his active dating life since then has borne out her fears," a source close to the You've Got Mail star claimed.
The insider pointed out that Mellencamp has been romantically linked to a bevy of beauties, including fellow rocker Billy Joel's ex Christie Brinkley, hometown Indiana girl Jamie Sherrill, realtor Natasha Barrett, and skincare expert Marianelly Agosto.
"[Meg] told him he's happier out on the road than he would ever be with her," an insider claimed, while a second source said Mellencamp "tried really hard to make things work" with Ryan.
The Hurts So Good hitmaker even briefly left his beloved home in Indiana to relocate to Ryan's New York City digs. "Meg loves that John is still out on the road entertaining his fans, but she's past the point of wanting to give things another try," added the source.
Ryan and Mellencamp dated for three years before parting ways in August 2014 and reconciling. The ex-lovers got engaged in 2018 after their spark reignited in May 2017.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for both Ryan and Mellencamp for comment.
The When Harry Met Sally actress was previously wed to fellow actor Dennis Quaid, with whom she had a son prior to their split. In 2006, she adopted a daughter who is now 19.
Mellencamp, on the other hand, was last linked to Agosto in November and has been married three times over the years.
The pair "met through [the musician's daughter] Teddi," an insider told Us Weekly, adding that while he and Agosto "have been on and off," the newly minted duo "got back together late August."
More recently, Ryan emerged back into the spotlight for a public event. The Sleepless In Seattle star joined longtime pal Michael J. Fox while he hosted a special screening in New York City for his new AppleTV+ film Still: A Michael J Fox Movie.