Meg Ryan Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Public Appearance in Support of Pal Michael J. Fox
Actress Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance in support of her friend Michael J. Fox's documentary, stepping out for the first time at a public event in six months.
RadarOnline.com can report that Ryan joined the Back to the Future star in New York on Thursday where she was seen spending time with Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan.
The trio were in good spirits at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall where a highly anticipated screening for his documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, was being held.
After seeing the latest portraits, several fans said they felt Ryan was unrecognizable and displaying a shockingly different appearance that some attributed to cosmetic work.
"Her and Madonna obviously have the same plastic surgeon," one social media user wrote. "Wow. I would have never guessed that was Meg," another chimed in.
"Fillers don't improve anyone's looks," a third fan posted via Twitter.
Meanwhile, others rushed to Ryan's defense and said that she is aging gracefully and has embraced it. "She looks happy. Mind your business everyone," one supportive tweet read. "Give her a break. She looks great," another sounded off.
In recent years, Ryan has been enjoying life outside of the movie biz. Her last acting role came in her directorial debut for the 2015 film Ithaca, in which she costarred alongside Tom Hanks.
Looking ahead, the Sleepless in Seattle star will be back with a witty new romantic comedy that she also directed and stars in called What Happens Later.
"It is exciting to have Meg Ryan bring the weight of her experience in the genre to the director's chair and to matchmake her with such a wonderful sparring partner in David Duchovny," Gabrielle Stewart from distributor HanWay Films said in a statement.
"This is exactly what audiences everywhere are looking for and HanWay is thrilled to be partnering once again with our friends at Bleecker Street."