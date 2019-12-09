Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crumblin’ Down! Lonely John Mellencamp Spotted For First Time Since Meg Ryan Split The singer and actress ended their on-again, off-again relationship in October.

“Wild Nights” singer John Mellencamp‘s days seem to be a lot more lonely now that he and Meg Ryan have gone their separate ways.

On Sunday, December 8, Mellencamp, 68, was photographed for the first time since calling off wedding plans with the 58-year-old When Harry Met Sally actress in October following a nasty fight.

“They had a massive blowup, with both of them screaming at each other about all the issues that have kept them from marrying all these years!” a source told Radar. “So Meg just told John to hit the highway!”

Ryan first split from the “Hurts So Good” singer in 2014 after a three-year romance. They reunited in the summer of 2017 after Mellencamp dated ageless supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Ryan and Mellencamp “never stopped loving each other, but their problems didn’t go away when they got back together,” the source said.

After a lengthy on-again, off-again romance, Mellencamp and Ryan finally confirmed their engagement in November 2018.

“ENGAGED!” Ryan exclaimed at the time on Instagram, along with a caricature of herself holding hands with her would-be husband.

But the relationship was still doomed.

As Radar previously reported, Mellencamp had trouble committing to Ryan’s hectic life in New York, and he was never comfortable there.

“John really is a ‘Small Town’ guy,” a friend told Radar, adding that his fiancé didn’t care much for his clothes, which were too worn and shabby for her taste. “Meg bought him a whole new wardrobe, but he kept on wearing the same old jeans! John hated being told what to do and how to look.”

Now that he's single again, the singer certainly looked casual as he walked the streets of NYC all by himself.