Meg Ryan has dumped fiancé John Mellencamp and called off their wedding plans for a second time. But the downfall of her relationship is not the first bump in the road for America’s sweetheart.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the When Harry Met Sally actress, 57, was once known as the ultimate romantic comedy super star — but behind the scenes, she was hiding more than a few dark secrets.

One of those was Ryan’s bitter feud with her mother. Susan Jordan once complained about her famous daughter to the press during their estrangement, quickly tarnishing Ryan’s good girl image.

Ryan’s also had tumultuous relationships with famous men. The actress divorced Dennis Quaid after his cocaine problem and alleged cheating scandals.

The two had son Jack together, and in 2006 after their split, she adopted a second child, daughter Daisy, from China.

In 1999, Ryan shocked fans by romancing tough guy actor Russell Crowe while still technically married to Quaid. The romance was brief and she got a scarlet letter for jumping into Crowe’s arms before her divorce was final.

She went on to have relationships with actors William Keane and Matthew Perry. Eventually, she found Mellencamp, 68. But their high profile, on-again, off-again romance has been quite messy.

The actress first split from the “Hurts So Good” singer in 2014 after a three-year romance. They reunited in the summer of 2017 after Mellencamp dated supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Ryan and Mellencamp got engaged in November 2018, but after a few months, a source told Radar they’ve called it quits once again.

They weren’t seen together for three months because, “They had a massive blowup, with both of them screaming at each other about all the issues that have kept them from marrying all these years! So Meg just told John to hit the highway!”

“They never stopped loving each other, but their problems didn’t go away when they got back together,” the insider said.

