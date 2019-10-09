Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The End? Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Split After Blowout Fight, Source Claims The actress’ wedding with the rocker may be off again.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp won’t be living happily-ever-after as husband and wife since the rom-com sweetheart has pink-slipped the wishy-washy rocker and called off their wedding plans — again!

After getting engaged in November, sources said the on-off couple is off again after not being seen together in public for nearly three months.

“They had a massive blowup, with both of them screaming at each other about all the issues that have kept them from marrying all these years!” a source told RadarOnline.com. “So Meg just told John to hit the highway!”

The When Harry Met Sally actress, 57, first split from the “Hurts So Good” singer, 68, in 2014 after a three-year romance. They reunited in the summer of 2017 after Mellencamp dated ageless supermodel Christie Brinkley.

“They never stopped loving each other, but their problems didn’t go away when they got back together,” the source said.

Ryan, who’s divorced from actor Dennis Quaid, has always been suspicious of the “Jack and Diane” singer’s unwillingness to commit to her and her life in New York, according to the source.

“The truth is John really is a ‘Small Town’ guy. As much as he loved Meg, he couldn’t be comfortable living in the largest city in the world,” the source said.

Mellencamp grabbed any opportunity he could to take trips back to Indiana, where he grew up, the source added.

“He would go to his hometown in Seymour to clear his head. Sometimes John wouldn’t even let Meg know he was there until after his plane landed,” the source said. “It would drive her crazy.”

Insiders added Mellencamp — who’s been divorced three times — bridled at Ryan’s efforts to mold him into her vision of what a cosmopolitan guy should be.

“She didn’t like John’s clothes, which were too worn and shabby for her taste,” the insider said, noting, “Meg bought him a whole new wardrobe, but he kept on wearing the same old jeans! John hated being told what to do and how to look.”

The Grammy Award–winning rocker also took exception to Ryan’s bizarre obsession with her looks.

“John couldn’t stand all the plastic surgery,” the source said. “Meg’s face changed so much he barely recognized her. Her face was freaking him out!”

He was also bothered by her anorexic appearance, the source added — once giving her an ultimatum to gain weight or lose him.

Now it seems the singer may have gotten his wish.

“They’ve had more than their share of ups and downs, breakups and makeups, but friends worry this time there might be no going back,” said the source.

A rep for Mellencamp denied Radar’s story, while Ryan did not respond to a request for comment.