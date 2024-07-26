WATCH: Celine Dion Wows Performing From Eiffel Tower at Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Paris — Her First Return to the Stage Since Being Diagnosed With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Her heart will indeed go on!

Celine Dion wowed the crowds in a glittering long white dress from the Eiffel Tower as she sang Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne à l’amour, to close out the Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The singer looked – and sang – like an angel, her voice strong and clear against the Paris night sky.

Her triumphant performance marked the first time Dion, 56, has performed live, since she announced in December 2022 she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.