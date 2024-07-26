WATCH: Celine Dion Wows Performing From Eiffel Tower at Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Paris — Her First Return to the Stage Since Being Diagnosed With Stiff-Person Syndrome
Her heart will indeed go on!
Celine Dion wowed the crowds in a glittering long white dress from the Eiffel Tower as she sang Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne à l’amour, to close out the Olympic Games opening ceremony.
The singer looked – and sang – like an angel, her voice strong and clear against the Paris night sky.
Her triumphant performance marked the first time Dion, 56, has performed live, since she announced in December 2022 she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
SPS causes muscle stiffness, as well as uncontrollable and severe spasms that can break ribs and be immensely painful.
Crowds in Paris showered Dion with love, praise, banners and even roses in the days leading up to the opening ceremony.
Anytime the French-Canadian crooner stepped out of her hotel in the capital, she was surrounded by adoring fans.
French radio station RTL reported the Grammy winner landed in a private jet at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris on Monday evening, before heading to a fitting at Dior fashion house on Tuesday.
The last time Dion performed live was on July 5, 2019, at the BRT concert in Hyde Park, London.
Dion bared all in I Am: Celine Dion, released last month on Amazon Prime Video, offering a raw and intimate look at her daily struggles with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder.
She reportedly insisted that a scene capturing her suffering a 10-minute spasm be kept in the film to shed light on the realities of living with the chronic condition.
As RadarOnline previously reported, the singer surprised fans by revealing that she had learned about having SPS nearly two decades ago.
She said during a sit-down interview with Today host Hoda Kotb earlier this month that she finally decided to share her diagnosis with the world because “the burden was too much.”
Dion’s powerful return to the stage at the end of the opening ceremony, book ended a performance by Lady Gaga, who headlined the ceremony singing Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes."
Never one to disappoint, Gaga appeared in a tight-fitting black corset surrounded by performers also dressed in black and holding giant pink feathers.