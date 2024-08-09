Dolly V Billy! ‘Heartbroken’ Country Icon, 78, Is Ordering Billy Ray Cyrus to Stop Tearing Family Apart... and Get ‘Help’

On the tape, the country music star, 62, calls Firerose, 35, an “idiot”, “a selfish f---ing b----” and repeatedly tells her to shut up.

He also bashes Tish, 57, who he divorced in 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. They share five adult children: Brandi, 37, Trace, 35, Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24.

Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who he explains on the tape are “from a previous marriage”.

Later he corrects himself. “No, wait a minute, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children… She was impregnated by two different men… Everyone knows the devil’s a skank.”