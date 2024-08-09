Your tip
Dolly V Billy! ‘Heartbroken’ Country Icon, 78, Is Ordering Billy Ray Cyrus to Stop Tearing Family Apart... and Get ‘Help’

Dolly Parton and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton (left) is reportedly not on speaking terms with Billy Ray Cyrus following his outburst caught on tape.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

A bitter Billy Ray Cyrus is leaving achy breaks hearts everywhere in his wake after he was caught trashing both estranged wife Firerose and ex-wife Tish Cyrus in a tirade caught on tape and leaked last month.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com Billy’s loved ones, including Dolly Parton, are urging him to confront his demons and get help, stat.

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The country music icon reportedly urged her longtime pal to get help following his aggressive outburst.

On the tape, the country music star, 62, calls Firerose, 35, an “idiot”, “a selfish f---ing b----” and repeatedly tells her to shut up.

He also bashes Tish, 57, who he divorced in 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. They share five adult children: Brandi, 37, Trace, 35, Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24.

Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who he explains on the tape are “from a previous marriage”.

Later he corrects himself. “No, wait a minute, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children… She was impregnated by two different men… Everyone knows the devil’s a skank.”

Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

The country music star was caught on tape insulting both his ex-wife Tish Cyrus and ex Firerose.

In leaked text messages with his manager, Billy Ray continues to slam Tish, saying: “She is a liar… and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley tried to talk her dad out of marrying Firerose and refused to attend their wedding in protest, but after the release of the tape, things are reportedly worse than ever.

An insider shared: “Miley is saying she never wants to lay eyes on her dad again, the whole family is completely divided, it’s very sad.”

Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus is also up in arms with her father after she reportedly tried to talk Billy Ray out of marrying Firerose.

They added: “A lot of people are extremely worried about how toxic this has gotten, especially Dolly, who is Miley’s godmother.”

Th country music icon, 78, has been pals with Billy Ray for decades, but our insider says if he doesn’t get help, she may cut ties with him for good.

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton — who is the godmother of Miley — has been a part of the Cyrus family for years.

Speaking with RadarOnline.com, they said: “It breaks Dolly’s heart to see the Cyrus family so at odds, she loves them all. She’s aware of the awful things he’s been caught saying and it’s shocking and apparent to her and everyone else in Billy Ray’s world he needs to take some responsibility and stop lashing out and blaming those around him for HIS issues.

“Anger management seems the first step but not before a groveling apology to those he’s offended. Billy Ray has a lot of work to do if he’s to get any face time with Dolly again soon, if ever.”

