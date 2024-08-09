SPECIAL REPORT: We Reveal How Chinese Spy Ring Is Buying Up Land Surrounding Military Bases: ‘It Could Be World War 3’
Cagey Chinese spies have infiltrated America and set up secret bases at strategically important locations near more than a dozen U.S. military installations, experts believe.
RadarOnline.com can reveal at least 18 Chinese-owned properties were identified in the continental U.S. including parcels near crucial military bases such as Fort Liberty in Fayetteville, N.C., Fort Cavazos in Killeen, Texas, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif., and MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.
A 19th was discovered in Hawaii, near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The mass land grab has sparked fears in the intelligence community and undercover agents are now monitoring the movements of our nation’s troops in anticipation of World War III.
Robert S. Spalding III, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, said: “It is concerning due to the proximity.
“These locations can be used to set up intelligence collection sites, and the owners can be influential in local politics as we have seen in the past. It is alarming we do not have laws on the books that would prevent the Chinese from buying property in the US.”
Morgan Lerette, a former soldier for private military contractor Blackwater, also sounded the alarm.
Lerette said: “The Chinese are, or will, use this farmland to learn more about U.S. military capabilities, movement and technology. It would allow the Chinese to research what is moving and how to combat it. It’s easy to identify mobilization if you know what to look for.”
According to the latest analysis from the Department of Agriculture, Chinese investors owned 349,442 acres of U.S. farmland as of Dec. 31, 2022.
In the case of Fort Liberty, the base is surrounded by Chinese-owned property within a 30-mile radius.
Even more frightening, other sources said they suspected America’s foes are hiding weapons at secret depots in preparation for war.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely explained: “China has been putting a lot of weapons into [shipping] containers, which may be used in the future by 30,000 to 40,000 Chinese agents already in the United States.”
Vallely added intel reports suggest: “The Chinese government knows these shipping containers are not being checked, and they are being pre-positioned throughout the country near our military bases and electrical grid substations and reservoirs should hostilities break out.”
He predicted the possibility of war between China and the U.S. sometime over the next five years is “highly probable”.
“[China’s President Xi Jinping] has stated his intention to unify the mainland with Taiwan. He's inching closer and closer with each passing month, and while the U.S. does not formally recognize Taiwan as a country, they will almost assuredly be obliged to defend its democracy from Communist invasion.
“They're on a quest for global domination and only the U.S. and its Western-Pacific allies are standing in the way. It's almost inevitable there will be no resolution between the two nations aside from military conflict.”
