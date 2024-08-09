SPECIAL REPORT: We Reveal How Chinese Spy Ring Is Buying Up Land Surrounding Military Bases: ‘It Could Be World War 3’

Cagey Chinese spies have infiltrated America and set up secret bases at strategically important locations near more than a dozen U.S. military installations, experts believe.

RadarOnline.com can reveal at least 18 Chinese-owned properties were identified in the continental U.S. including parcels near crucial military bases such as Fort Liberty in Fayetteville, N.C., Fort Cavazos in Killeen, Texas, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif., and MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.

A 19th was discovered in Hawaii, near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.