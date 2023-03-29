Rod Stewart, 78, Warned By Doctors Singing May Cause Permanent Damage To Vocal Cords: Sources
Rod Stewart has soldiered on with a nearly 60-year singing career despite multiple health problems, but the rock icon was scared stiff when a viral infection stole his singing voice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 78-year-old Hot Legs singer was forced to scrap a March 17 Australia appearance after a doctor warned him singing could do permanent damage to his vocal cords.
"Rod prides himself on being a trouper and a troubadour. He's hardly ever missed a show in his career," revealed a source. "But Rod's biggest nightmare is losing his voice. Now, he fears his voice will give out before the rest of his body."
The Maggie May singer — whose grueling three-year battle with prostate cancer ended in 2019 — has experienced vocal problems before. In 2000 he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which temporarily shut down his billion-dollar boom box and forced him to learn how to sing again.
"Even while going through cancer twice, Rod kept an upbeat attitude," said the source. "But when it comes to singing, he prays for good fortune every night."
In October, Stewart revealed he heading toward retirement — but only from touring.
"Next year will be the end of my rock ‘n’ roll touring," he told the Daily Record last year. "I want to do something different. It feels like an end of an era. All things must come to an end."
Stewart emphasized he's "not retiring," adding, "I still love singing, I just want to do something new. I might do a few folk clubs playing guitar. Just be different."
Sadly, sources claim he's worried the end of his singing career will approach before he's ready.
Stewart decided to make his family a priority when he announced his plans to retire from touring.
"I don’t want to do the big tours anymore, especially in America. It takes me away from my kids for so long," the singer spilled months ago. "It used to be okay because it was fun and games. It is still fun and games but I miss my kids so much."
The rock legend has eight kids with five different women. Their ages range from 59 years old to 12.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Stewart's rep for comment.