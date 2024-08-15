Revealed: Why Ben Affleck Loves His New 'Bachelor Pad' — 'It's More Low-Key Than Place With J Lo and Has a Huge Chunk of Land For Space and Privacy'

Affleck, 51, initially moved out of his $60 million Beverly Hills home that he purchased with Lopez, 55, and into a $100,000-per-month rental near ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Shortly after the couple put their marital home on the market for $68 million, the Gone Girl star planted roots away from the On the Floor singer and purchased a $20.5 million mansion in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.