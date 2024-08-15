Revealed: Why Ben Affleck Loves His New 'Bachelor Pad' — 'It's More Low-Key Than Place With J Lo and Has a Huge Chunk of Land For Space and Privacy'
There's moving out, then there's moving on.
Ben Affleck is apparently thoroughly enjoying his new bachelor pad amid rumors that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Affleck, 51, initially moved out of his $60 million Beverly Hills home that he purchased with Lopez, 55, and into a $100,000-per-month rental near ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Shortly after the couple put their marital home on the market for $68 million, the Gone Girl star planted roots away from the On the Floor singer and purchased a $20.5 million mansion in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
The 51-year-old's new home laid to rest any murmurings that his move out was temporary – and he's said to be loving his new pad away from Lopez.
Insiders revealed: "He's very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J Lo bought together."
Sources claimed Affleck "never felt comfortable" in the marital home he shared with his estranged wife because "it was way too huge and ostentatious for his taste".
The new property, a French country-style home built in 1941, was designed by Cliff May. It features five bedrooms and six bathrooms over its 6,200 square feet. The residence is complete with equestrian facilities, a pool-side cabana with a fireplace and a two-story guest house.
Affleck is in good company too with Diane Keeton as his new next door neighbor.
- Broken Ben: Affleck 'Vowing to Live Like Monk' and Swear Off 'Sex and Relationships' as He Reels From J.Lo Marriage Hell
- Secrets of Ben Affleck and J Lo’s Blended Family Revealed — From ‘Tough’ Teen Tantrums to Torment Over Marriage Split Rumors
- Ben Affleck ‘Quit J Lo Marriage’ as Her ‘Fame and Lifestyle Were Putting His Hard-Won Sobriety at Risk’: ‘He Had to Leave to Avoid Relapse’
On Affleck's new bachelor pad, insiders said: "It's a lot more low-key in design and more his style. And it's on a big chunk of land, more than a half-acre, so he has plenty of space to get outside with total privacy."
While the Jenny From the Block singer and Affleck have kept people guessing by continuing to wear their wedding rings, the two – who have five children between them from previous marriages – have been apart all summer.
The Oscar winner has been near his kids in Los Angeles as J Lo has spent time in New York's Hamptons, where she recently celebrated her 55th birthday by throwing herself a Bridgerton-themed party.
Sources said: "Ben is being as respectful of J Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left. But he's moving forward with his life."
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources previously said Affleck was delaying filing for divorce to "protect" his estranged wife.
As for J Lo, she was said to be "furious" over the split.
Insiders revealed: "He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they're not young kids.
"There are five kids involved in this. [Lopez] knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.