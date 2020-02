Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Despite the sober coach and the support of his wife and family, Affleck’s struggles with alcohol proved to be too much to tackle without intense professional help. The Oscar-winning superstar took to Facebook to salute all those who had helped him with his ongoing battle with addiction. "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote on Facebook. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery." A source close to Affleck toldthat it was his family that helped him make this tough decision. "Ben did this for himself and his family. Family always comes first," the source told. "Ben has struggled with alcohol for years and it's a struggle that millions of people have to battle every day. He has nothing to hide and wants his kids to know that he did everything he could to be a better father. That's why he announced it himself." Radar Online revealed that the older Affleck was in treatment when he attended the Oscars with his younger brother. He was allowed to leave the facility for the award season events to support his brother. This particular rehab stint proved to have been a secret, so it is not known where he sought treatment. Thestar and director only reported about it only after he had completed the program on March 17.