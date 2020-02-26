Did you know that Ben Affleck’s addiction history dates back to the ‘80s? Affleck has notoriously battled his sobriety demons for decades now. Did you know that he first quit drinking before winning that Oscar for Good Will Hunting because he knew that the blinding spotlight of fame would make it a challenge to get a handle on the issue?

MORE: Celebs who have been to rehab or are in recovery.

We trace Ben Affleck’s alcohol history back to his parents’ divorce in the mid-‘80s and how he used his first acting paychecks to buy liquor, even though his mother controlled his finances. His father was an alcoholic, and the actor has repeatedly looked to his father’s sobriety as inspiration. The Oscar-winning star of Argo has been to rehab multiple times and has been quite candid about his ongoing battle with addiction.

MORE: Heather Locklear’s drug abuse timeline.

Ben Affleck’s history of abuse has been a road filled with speed bumps, “slip-ups” and other issues, but one thing has remained constant — the love and support of his friends (such as lifelong BFF Matt Damon) and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. One look at the trailer of his latest film, The Way Back, and it’s obvious why the talented actor tackled the role of an alcoholic in search of a purpose. That’s where we found Affleck now, but how did we get there?