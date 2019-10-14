Heather Locklear has had a difficult time recently. She’s been involved in various scandals from jail, to rehab, to battery. But where did it all begin? And what could have caused her drug spiral?

MORE: SEXY ROLES & HECTIC SCHEDULES: INSIDE HEATHER LOCKLEAR’S ROCKY RISE TO FAME

Locklear first found fame on Dynasty, but a year later her career really took off when she costarred alongside William Shatner in T.J. Hooker. It was her role in Melrose Place that cemented her spot in the public eye, but she didn’t always make the headlines for her acting career.

MORE: Heather Locklear Pleads No Contest In Battery Case, Ordered To Treatment Facility

Locklear’s love life has also been the subject of tabloid headlines. From her rocky marriage to Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee, to her rocky marriage to Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, to a stint with fellow Melrose Place actor Jack Wagner, the public has always wanted to know more. But where did her relationship with drugs come in? And what have they done to her personal life? Dive into the gallery to learn all about Locklear’s drug abuse and her history battling depression and anxiety.