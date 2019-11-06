Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck Spotted Looking Rough In Stained Shirt & Sloppy Sweats After Relapse

Ben Affleck Spotted Looking Rough In Stained Shirt & Sloppy Sweats After Relapse Disturbing photos of actor show him so careless that even his shoes were untied!

Ben Affleck was spotted looking worse for wear on Nov. 5 when he arrived on the set of his new divorce thriller Deep Water.

The actor, who seemed exhausted, wore sweat pants and a grimy, stained t-shirt and was seen lighting up a cigarette.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Affleck, 47, fell off the wagon just days earlier at a wild Halloween party in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness at the UNICEF event at the La Peer Hotel told Radar the rehab alum “downed clear drinks, like either vodka or tequila” while wearing a skeleton mask.

“I guess it was a disguise,” the onlooker said, adding that it didn’t look like any of his friends were attempting to stop him.

“You could tell he was so out of it,” the fellow partygoer told Radar. “He was clearly plastered.”

After partying inside, Affleck was then caught on camera stumbling to his waiting car.

Affleck admitted he made a mistake by drinking alcohol. “It happens, it was a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he told photographers the next day upon arriving at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house to take their kids trick-or-treating.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery to see more photos of Ben on the set of his film.