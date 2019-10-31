Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner All Smiles With Their Son On Halloween Days After His Relapse

What relapse?

Ben Affleck was all smiles with Jen Garner with their son on Halloween just days after his boozy relapse.

The chagrined dad put on a cheerful face with his ex-wife as they helped their son Sam in costume on Halloween in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

Just a few days earlier Affleck, 47, was busted falling outside a wild Hollywood party in the early hours of the morning.

At the Halloween bash, a UNICEF party in La Peer Hotel, an eyewitness told the rehab alum “downed clear drinks, like either vodka or tequila” while wearing a skeleton mask.

“I guess it was a disguise,” the onlooker said, adding that it didn’t look like any of his friends were attempting to stop him.

“You could tell he was so out of it,” the fellow partygoer told Radar. “He was clearly plastered.”

Garner has faithfully stood by Affleck’s side as he struggled with his sobriety, driving him to treatment as she put on a brave face for their family, which includes daughters Violet and Seraphina.

