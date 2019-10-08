Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gymnast Simone Biles Celebrates Record Metal Win Amid Brother’s Murder Arrest ‘My heart aches for everyone involved,’ she says of the victims and their families.

Simone Biles has scored her 21st metal at the world gymnastics championships, making her the record holder for the most medals won by a woman at the event.

“Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy,” Biles said in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 8. “I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country.”

Sadly, the 22-year-old elite gymnasts’ impressive accomplishments, including landing the first triple-double by a female gymnast at a competition this past August, have been overshadowed by her older brother’s arrest for triple murder.

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was cuffed on August 29 in Fort Stewart, Georgia in connection to the killings of Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21.

Police claimed that Simone’s sibling shot up a party in a Cleveland AirBnB on New Year’s Eve, leaving the three men dead and two others injured.

Last month, Biles-Thomas, 24, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond in Ohio.

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” the alleged killer’s gymnast sister wrote Sept. 2 on Twitter.

“There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” she added.