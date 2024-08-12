Home > Politics > Barack Obama Puppet Master: Obama Secretly Running Harris-Walz Ticket, Claims Ex-Speaker — ‘From Running the White House to Now Running This Campaign’ Source: MEGA Barack Obama is secretly running Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims. By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 12 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Former President Barack Obama is secretly running Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s campaign for the 2024 White House, according to ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. RadarOnline.com can reveal McCarthy, 59, made the claim Sunday during an interview on 770 WABC’s The Cats Roundtable.

Source: MEGA McCarthy revealed how at least five of Obama’s “key people” are now working for the Harris campaign.

He said: “If you’re watching the campaign now, some of Obama’s key people such as David Plouffe and others are now working on the campaign. You’re getting the Obamas shifting from running the White House to now running this campaign.” Plouffe worked as Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 before becoming one of the then-president’s top White House advisors. He has since joined Harris, 59, and Walz, 60, as a senior campaign aide.

Other “key people” who worked for Obama before returning to help Harris and Walz include Stephanie Cutler, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Jennifer Palmieri and Eric Holder. Cutler worked as Obama’s campaign manager during his 2012 White House re-election bid. She was recently hired as Harris’ senior adviser for strategy messaging.

Source: MEGA McCarthy said of the Harris-Walz ticket: “You’re getting the Obamas shifting from running the White House to now running this campaign.”

O’Malley Dillon, who now serves as Harris’ campaign chairwoman, previously worked on both Obama and Joe Biden’s campaigns for president. Palmieri previously served as Obama’s White House director of communications before working for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential bid. She was recently brought on to help advise Harris’ 59-year-old husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Holder, who served as the 44th president’s attorney general from 2009 to 2015, helped the Harris campaign vet Walz before he was officially named her vice president pick. Harris announced her decision to choose the Minnesota governor as her running mate on August 6. One insider close to Obama has dismissed McCarthy’s claim the former president was secretly “running” Harris and Walz’s campaign. The insider also explained it is “not unusual” for former campaign strategists to return and work for other candidates running for the White House.

Source: MEGA Obama endorsed Harris as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee on July 26.

The source said: “President Obama will get involved if Harris asks him to.” McCarthy, who was ousted as House Speaker in October 2023, also criticized the Harris-Walz ticket during his interview with The Cat’s Roundtable this weekend.

He said: “This is by far the most liberal ticket in the history of American politics. We do not want to put San Francisco and Minnesota across this country.” McCarthy then slammed Harris for choosing Walz over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro – especially because Shapiro, 51, could have helped the Harris campaign secure a key battleground state.

Source: MEGA Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was one of the three names on Harris’ veepstakes shortlist before she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

He said: “Any political-science person would tell you it’s all coming down to Pennsylvania and Georgia. Why would Harris skip Shapiro in picking a VP? Is she not going to stand up to her own party when they want to attack Israel? “She wasn’t there when the prime minister of Israel came to speak to Congress. That’s her role and responsibility as president of the Senate.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Obama endorsed Harris as the 2024 Democratic nominee for president shortly after Biden, 81, ended his re-election campaign and withdrew from the race on July 21. Obama and his 60-year-old wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, announced their endorsement of Harris in a touching phone call on July 26. The former first couple said: “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.” RadarOnline.com has reached out to Vice President Harris’ office for comment. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

