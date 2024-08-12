Jolie and Pitt ‘Locked in Twisted Blame Game Over Son Pax’s Potentially Deadly Bike Smash’

Although a rep for the 60-year-old Fight Club actor denies Brad is blaming his ex for the nasty crash, our sources say he's been ranting at pals that because the Maleficent star is in much closer contact with Pax, she should have ensured he was properly prepared to hit the highway.

An insider said: “From Brad's perspective, it's absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She's the one who's there day to day, he's barely around because she's totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him.

“He'd love to be there more for Pax, and ALL the kids, but she's managed to turn them against him so much he's practically out of the picture, so to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair.”

But according to our tipster, Angelina is equally bitter and believes if Brad had been a more devoted dad this never would have happened.