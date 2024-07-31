Brad Pitt ‘Distraught and Worried’ Over Estranged Son Pax’s Bike Crash: ‘He Feels Completely Powerless’

Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The source added: “A father’s inclination would be to go to the hospital, or to call him. He’s tried so many times but the kids won’t take his calls. His hands are tied.”

Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was rushed to the hospital after suffering hip pain and a head injury. Although medics initially feared he had a minor brain bleed, he is reportedly in stable condition – but his friends are scared.

One source told Page Six Pax has been in “multiple” accidents and almost never wears a helmet, revealing: “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”

His dad shares their fears, with another tipster telling the Daily Mail: “Brad doesn’t think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with – he should have been in a car.”