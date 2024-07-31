Brad Pitt ‘Distraught and Worried’ Over Estranged Son Pax’s Bike Crash: ‘He Feels Completely Powerless’
Brad Pitt is freaking out over his estranged son Pax Jolie-Pitt’s big crash.
The actor, 60, is said to be “very upset” that Pax, 20, was hospitalized after smashing his electric bike into the back of a car stopped at a red light in Los Angeles rush-hour traffic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider claimed: “Brad is distraught and worried over Pax’s accident, but he is unable to reach him. It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all."
The source added: “A father’s inclination would be to go to the hospital, or to call him. He’s tried so many times but the kids won’t take his calls. His hands are tied.”
Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was rushed to the hospital after suffering hip pain and a head injury. Although medics initially feared he had a minor brain bleed, he is reportedly in stable condition – but his friends are scared.
One source told Page Six Pax has been in “multiple” accidents and almost never wears a helmet, revealing: “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”
His dad shares their fears, with another tipster telling the Daily Mail: “Brad doesn’t think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with – he should have been in a car.”
Pax, like most of the Pitt-Jolie children, has had “virtually no contact” with Pitt following the acrimonious divorce with their mom Angelina Jolie, 49 – and the allegations of physical abuse she made against him.
In a strongly worded Father’s Day post from 2020, Pax unleashed on his dad, referring to him as a “world class a------” who “time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person”.
The post continued: “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so."
“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f------ awful human being!!!”
Jolie and Pitt also share five other children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, and they have all largely sided with their mom and distanced themselves from their dad since the 2016 breakup.
Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne mostly go by the last name Jolie, instead of Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh took things a step further by filing to legally drop “Pitt” from her last name on her 18th birthday in May.
While Pitt remains out in the cold, Jolie has reportedly remained at Pax’s side in the hospital. It’s not yet clear when he will be discharged.
