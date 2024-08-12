‘Scarface’ and ‘Carlito’s Way’ Acting Icon Dead Aged 68: Star Found Lifeless in Bed After Sleeping at Friend’s House Following ‘Heart Issues’

Ms. Wingsong added Salazar’s friend went in to check on him in the morning and discovered his deceased body lying in bed.

Even though a cause of death is not yet known, she also said the actor had been previously suffering ongoing heart issues.

Salazar became instantly recognizable to movie fans after playing Chi Chi in Brian De Palma’s brutal 1983 gangster film Scarface, based on a screenplay by now 77-year-old Oliver Stone.