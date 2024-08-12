‘Scarface’ and ‘Carlito’s Way’ Acting Icon Dead Aged 68: Star Found Lifeless in Bed After Sleeping at Friend’s House Following ‘Heart Issues’
Famed gangster henchman actor Ángel Salazar has died aged 68.
Best-known for his gun-toting roles in Al Pacino flicks Scarface and Carlito’s Way, RadarOnline.com can reveal he passed away in his sleep in a bed at a friend’s home in Brooklyn, New York.
His representative Ann Wingsong said he died on Sunday morning.
Ms. Wingsong added Salazar’s friend went in to check on him in the morning and discovered his deceased body lying in bed.
Even though a cause of death is not yet known, she also said the actor had been previously suffering ongoing heart issues.
Salazar became instantly recognizable to movie fans after playing Chi Chi in Brian De Palma’s brutal 1983 gangster film Scarface, based on a screenplay by now 77-year-old Oliver Stone.
His character was one of Al Pacino’s unhinged drug baron Tony Montana character’s most loyal sidekicks – saving the coke smuggler’s life during the film’s infamous chainsaw slaughter scene.
Chi Chi is eventually wiped out in a shower of bullets as Montana is targeted by rival drug lord Alejandro Sosa by a mass of mercenaries who attack his mansion.
Salazar kicked off his acting career in 1979 with his first role in the movie Boulevard Nights.
The 5ft 3in tall actor’s other high-profile movie roles include a part alongside Tom Hanks in 1998’s Punchline comedy drama.
He played another henchman at Al Pacino’s side again for The Untouchables filmmaker De Palma’s 1993 crime drama Carlito’s Way.
Salazar acted until his death and had spent years reinventing himself as a stand-up comic – with his Instagram filled with raunchy pictures and gags.
The last film he was shooting was The Brooklyn Premiere from director Eric Spade Rivas.
It’s set to wrap filming by the end of the year, and sees Salazar reunited with Scarface star Steven Bauer.
His other acting credits include Walk Proud, Hot to Trot and Maniac Cop 2.
Salazar’s fans have flooded social media with memories of the actor and tributes to his “incredible talent”.
His pal Diana Lynn Band Candy said online: “Shocked and saddened to hear my friend Ángel passed away. You will be missed, thank you for making me laugh every time we see each other. Xoxo.”
Another pal said: “Rest in peace Ángel Salazar – ‘Chi Chi’ – you were an amazing actor and good friend hermano. From Scarface to Carlito’s Way, your characters and comedy will be forever missed.”
His comedy highlights include appearing on NBC’s Last Comic Standing – with his last comedic performance at Reno’s Silver Legacy resort and casino from August 1 to 4.
One of his last posts on social media was a congratulations message to Team USA athlete Simone Biles, 27, for her triumph at the Paris Olympics.
He said: “You Did It Simone, You Come Back BIGGER than Ever…America Is Proud Of You…For You Made America Look Good.”
In 2020, Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 53, said he was going ahead with a Scarface remake – which has now been abandoned.
It would have marked the third time Scarface had been made as De Palma’s version was a remake of the 1932 original.
Guadagnino said: “The first Scarface from Howard Hawkes was all about the prohibition era.
“Fifty years later, Oliver Stone and Brian De Palma make their version, which is so different from the Hawkes film. Both can stand on the shelf as two wonderful pieces of sculpture.
“Hopefully ours, 40-plus years later, will be another worthy reflection on a character who is a paradigm for our own compulsions for excess and ambition.
“I think my version will be very timely.”
