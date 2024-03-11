Al Pacino's Oscars Blunder: 'Scarface' Icon, 83, Sparks Concern After Bypassing Best Picture Nominees to Announce Winner
Legendary actor Al Pacino skipped over the nominees and went straight into announcing the winner during his now-infamous blunder at the 2024 Academy Awards.
A source at the Oscars tells RadarOnline.com that "people were concerned about Al."
The tipster added, "He could barely get through the lines on stage."
The Scarface star, 83, did not name the 10 nominees while presenting Best Picture during the star-studded soiree at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Instead of mentioning each honorable movie, Pacino told the crowd, "Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award."
"I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will," Pacino continued on the microphone.
Audience members laughed as the Godfather icon teased, "Here it comes!" He then squinted and revealed, "And my eyes see Oppenheimer?"
"Yes. Yes," Pacino went on before sharing the names of producers Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan.
The acclaimed film picked up seven wins during its big sweep, including Best Director (Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr).
Oppenheimer was nominated for a total of 13 awards.
RadarOnline.com was told others at the event talked about Pacino's flub.
"Couldn't have been more chaotic or confusing lol," one viewer wrote via X, formerly Twitter, noting they were "obsessed" with how Pacino announced the winner.
"Thank you Al Pacino for wrapping it up 5 mins early. Goodnight team," another quipped.
"Did Al Pacino just not read any of the other movies … and was like to hell with it. The envelope says Oppenheimer!" a third wrote with a laughing emoji after watching the viral moment.
"Al Pacino announcing Oppenheimer's Best Picture win with the casualness of announcing what he wants to eat for dinner at Chili's is why I watch The Oscars," a fourth resounded while a fifth joked that he delivered the prize as if it was a "riddle."
Pacino, who welcomed baby #4, his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah last summer, was later defended by the chief executive of the Academy, Bill Kramer.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Everything went beautifully," Kramer told the New York Times. "He was just having fun up there."