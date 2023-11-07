Your tip
Al Pacino Pays GF Noor Alfallah $110k to Move into Her Own Home With Their 4-Month-Old Son: Court Docs

Nov. 7 2023

Al Pacino and the mother of his newborn claim they are still together, but we’ve learned the actor has agreed to pay her $110k to find her own home.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the recent settlement agreement signed by Pacino, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Alfallah filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court asking that the Hollywood star be named as the legal father to her son Roman.

The child was born on June 6, 2023.

Last month, the two informed the court they hashed out a deal over child support and custody. The duo agreed to share joint legal custody while Pacino’s ex would have primary physical custody of the child.

Pacino agreed to pay $30k per month to Alfallah. In addition, he will pay a percentage of any income over $2.5 million. The actor agreed to turn over his tax returns every year.

Pacino’s rep has insisted the legal case was a formality. In September, the rep said, “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are still together.”

While the rep has continued to maintain they are still together, the settlement revealed Pacino agreed to pay an additional $110k to Alfallah on top of the $30k per month in support.

Per the deal, Pacino will pay $55k of the sum after Alfallah presents to him an executed lease agreement for “a new residence for her and Roman” and another $55k when she shows evidence that she had moved into said residence.

Alfallah is to use the funds to assist her with relocating to a new residence “for her and Roman” as well as any furniture, furnishings, and moving expenses that may be necessary for same.”

In addition, the deal revealed that Pacino believed the $30k per month in child support should be much lower while Alfallah believed it should be higher. They agreed to meet in the middle.

The deal also revealed Pacino has no life insurance on his life.

The parties also agreed not to discuss the court case in front of their child or speak negatively about the other.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022.

Sources said Pacino was shocked when his girlfriend told him she was pregnant. Another insider claimed that the actor plans to be involved in his child’s life but has no plans to marry Alfallah.

