Al Pacino Works Out Secret Child Support and Custody Deal With 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Over Newborn Son Source: MEGA The couple informed the court of their deal this week. By: Ryan Naumann Oct. 26 2023, Updated 9:55 a.m. ET

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have finalized an agreement over support and custody of their newborn son in record time. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Noor and Al have informed the court of their deal which states the 83-year-old is the legal father to Roman Alfallah Pacino.

Source: MEGA Sources say Al has no plans to marry Noor.

The child was born on June 6, 2023. Noor and Al explained their deal covers all issues of child custody, visitation, and child support. In addition, they worked out who would pay the legal fees associated with the case.

Source: MEGA Insiders say Al was shocked when Noor told him she was pregnant.

The terms of the deal have yet to be revealed but the case has been resolved. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Noor filed a “Petition to Determine Parental Relationship” in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Source: MEGA Al's rep claims the two are still together.

Noor asked the court to find Al was the biological father of Roman. She also asked that she be awarded primary custody of the child. She did propose sharing legal custody of the child with Al, which will allow him to the actor to have a say in important life decisions for his son. Pacino had his lawyer accept the petition instead of being tracked down by a process server.At the time, a rep for the actor told RadarOnline.com, “The filings are simply procedural steps being taken in furtherance of the parties' successful and amicable resolution.”

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together,” the rep said. “There is no ongoing litigation nor issues.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Al and Noor have been dating since 2022. Sources claim the Hollywood star was taken aback after his girlfriend informed him of her pregnancy.

Sources said Al had plans to co-parent the newborn but doesn’t plan to marry Noor anytime soon. “He’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child,” a source claimed.

Robert De Niro, 79, who recently welcomed his own child, spoke out about his friend Al’s situation. “He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him,” he said.

“I have certain awareness,” De Niro said about welcoming a child later in life. “When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that.”

