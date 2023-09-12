Al Pacino, 83, Won’t Challenge 29-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Court Bid for Physical Custody of Newborn Son, Says Court Filings ‘Simply Procedural’ After ‘Amicable Resolution’
Al Pacino has no plans to fight his girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s demand for primary custody of their 3-month-old in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 83-year-old actor’s rep tells RadarOnline.com, “There is no ongoing litigation nor issues.”
As we previously reported, Pacino’s 29-year-old girlfriend filed a "Petition to Determine Parental Relationship" in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this month.
Alfallah said Pacino was the father to her 3-month-old son and asked the court to award her primary custody. However, she did check the box indicating she was on board with Pacino having joint legal custody, which would allow him to have a say in his son’s upbringing.
The petition will allow Alfallah to obtain a child support judgment in the future.
This week, Alfallah revealed Pacino will be represented by powerhouse lawyer Adam Lipsic of Hersch Mannis in the case. She said Lipsic accepted service of the legal paperwork on behalf of the actor.
A rep for the actor tells us, “The filings are simply procedural steps being taken in furtherance of the parties' successful and amicable resolution.
As we previously reported, Pacino and Alfallah have been linked together since early 2022. An insider claimed the Hollywood star was shocked when his gal pal revealed she was pregnant.
The two welcomed Roman into the world in June. Pacino’s rep claimed the two are still an item despite the legal proceedings being initiated.
“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together,” the rep said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claim that while Pacino plans to co-parent his newborn with Alfallah, he has no plans to walk down the aisle.
“He’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child,” the insider said.