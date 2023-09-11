Home > Exclusives > Al Pacino Exclusive Al Pacino, 83, Hires Powerhouse Lawyer After 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Files Custody Case Against Hollywood Star Over 3-Month-Old Son Source: MEGA Pacino hired a lawyer to accept service of the custody paperwork. By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 11 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Al Pacino has enlisted the help of a top Hollywood attorney after his girlfriend Noor Alfallah hit him with a court case over their newborn, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 83-year-old actor has hired attorney Adam Philip Lipsic to help him handle the situation.

Source: MEGA The 29-year-old filed her court case last week.

Lipsic works at the well-respected firm Hersch Mannis located in Beverly Hills. Pacino had his lawyer accept service of the legal paperwork, which helped avoid any public embarrassment of being handled the paperwork by a process server.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pacino and Alfallah welcomed a son into the world in June. They had been linked together since April 2022. Sources close to the star said he was “surprised” when his girlfriend told him she was pregnant with his child. Last week, Alfallah filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship over her 3-month-old child Roman Pacino in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Source: RadarOnline.com The petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

She listed Pacino as the father of the child but asked the court to award her primary custody of Roman. She proposed sharing joint legal custody which would allow the actor to have a say in important life decisions for his son. In addition, she said Pacino should have visitation of the newborn. Her petition asked that he be ordered to cover the legal fees associated with the case.

The petition is the first step that Alfallah needs to take to obtain a child support judgment against Pacino. After the birth, the two have been seen having dinner and hanging out in Los Angeles. Pacino’s rep said the two are still in a relationship.

Source: MEGA Sources say the actor has no plans to wed his girlfriend.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together,” the rep said.

Source: MEGA The two were first linked together in 2022.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to Pacino claim he has no plans to wed Alfallah. “He’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child,” the insider said.