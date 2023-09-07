Read The Petition Al Pacino’s 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Slapped Hollywood Star With Demanding Primary Custody of Newborn
Al Pacino and his baby mama Noor Alfallah are still in a relationship despite the 29-year-old slapping him with court papers over their 3-month-old child this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
83-year-old Pacino and Alfallah welcomed their son in June. The two were spotted out and about in the weeks afterward. The duo has been linked together since April 2022.
Sources claimed Pacino was “surprised” when Alfallah told him she was pregnant and that the child was not planned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this week, Alfallah filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In the filing, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Alfallah listed her child as 3-month-old Roman Alfallah Pacino. She said paternity had already been established and Pacino was the father.
Alfallah checked the box demanding primary custody of the child but proposed sharing legal custody, which would allow Pacino to have a say in important decisions for his son.
She checked the box stating she was on board with Pacino having visitation of their child.
Pacino’s girlfriend asked that Pacino cover the legal fees associated with the case. In her paperwork, she claimed the child lived with her but did not list Pacino.
Alfallah’s petition to establish Pacino is the father in court is the first step in obtaining a child support order.
Despite the court case being filed, Pacino’s rep claims his client and Alfallah are still an item.
“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together,” the rep said. Another source told TMZ the duo were spotted having dinner this week at Chateau Marmont — after Alfallah filed in court.
As we previously reported, sources close to the situation claim Pacino has no plans to wed Alfallah.
An insider previously claimed, “he’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child.”