Al Pacino's Pals Worry Noor Alfallah is 'Playing Games' With Actor, 83, After Filing Custody Lawsuit Over Infant Son
Al Pacino is being led by the nose by baby mama Noor Alfallah, according to close friends who fear the young producer is taking The Godfather legend to the cleaners — and making him look like a henpecked fool, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alfallah, 29, filed court documents to gain full physical custody of the couple's son, Roman, just three months after the boy's birth in June.
Sources dished that Alfallah's court filing hasn't stopped hopeful Pacino, 83, from digging into his deep pockets for extravagant date nights with his domineering gal pal — and indulging her every whim.
"No matter what she puts him through he can't quit her," an insider told the National Enquirer. "The moment she agrees to give him even the smallest scrap of attention, he jumps to it."
The insider continued that his friends are worried about how the relationship is affecting the aging actor.
"At his age, the last thing he needs are these games. His friends just don't get why he signed up for this," the tipster continued.
"The feeling is he should take a bow for his artistic achievements and enjoy his life," the source added. "Instead, he's hunkered down in mediation meetings saying yes to everything Noor wants. Then he's taking her out for fancy dinners!"
The onetime Tinseltown playboy is also father to three adult children — Julie, 34, by acting coach ex Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, by National Lampoon's Vacation mom Beverly D'Angelo, whom he romanced from 1997 to 2003.
"He had a horrible custody battle with Beverly, but they're on good terms now," noted the insider. "He seems to be convinced he can have the same sort of positive outcome with Noor — or at least that's what he claims."
"But most of his friends think he's just too weak to stand up for himself. It's obvious he's miserable," the mole continued while adding, "He's changing diapers and tied to Noor for the rest of his life. People are worrying the stress and heartache will finish him off."
However, a rep for Pacino told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "The following was released several weeks ago. Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman."
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported earlier this month, Pacino and Noor agreed to settle their custody matter behind closed doors with a private temporary judge.
Documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court in early October revealed that Judge Thomas Trent Lewis is overseeing the private matter until December 31, 2023, unless the couple cannot come to an agreement and file a court order to extend the legal matter.
Hiring Lewis to oversee the custody matter comes at a steep cost. Documents revealed Lewis is earning $950 per hour plus fees, which are being "advanced by Respondent (Pacino)."