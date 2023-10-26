Al Pacino's Pals Worry Noor Alfallah is 'Playing Games' With Actor, 83, After Filing Custody Lawsuit Over Infant Son

The onetime Tinseltown playboy is also father to three adult children — Julie, 34, by acting coach ex Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, by National Lampoon's Vacation mom Beverly D'Angelo, whom he romanced from 1997 to 2003.

"He had a horrible custody battle with Beverly, but they're on good terms now," noted the insider. "He seems to be convinced he can have the same sort of positive outcome with Noor — or at least that's what he claims."

"But most of his friends think he's just too weak to stand up for himself. It's obvious he's miserable," the mole continued while adding, "He's changing diapers and tied to Noor for the rest of his life. People are worrying the stress and heartache will finish him off."

However, a rep for Pacino told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "The following was released several weeks ago. Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman."