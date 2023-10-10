Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, Move Custody Lawsuit Behind Closed Doors, Agree to Private Temporary Judge

The private temporary judge doesn't come cheap. The filing revealed his going rate as $950 per hour plus additional fees, which will be "advanced by Respondent (Pacino)," whose estimated net worth is $120 million.

Judge Lewis was vetted by the Scarface actor and Alfallah's legal teams — and believes he will be impartial based on the information provided, hopefully preventing them from having a situation like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.