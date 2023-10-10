Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, Move Custody Lawsuit Behind Closed Doors, Agree to Private Temporary Judge
Al Pacino has convinced his newest baby mama, Noor Alfallah, 29, to take her custody lawsuit behind closed doors. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the 83-year-old film legend and the mother of his newborn son have agreed to settle the matter with a private temporary judge.
The documents were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday and revealed honorary Thomas Trent Lewis was appointed the temporary judge. His authority over Pacino and Alfallah's case will be terminated on December 31, 2023 — unless they can't see eye to eye and file a court order to extend the matter.
The private temporary judge doesn't come cheap. The filing revealed his going rate as $950 per hour plus additional fees, which will be "advanced by Respondent (Pacino)," whose estimated net worth is $120 million.
Judge Lewis was vetted by the Scarface actor and Alfallah's legal teams — and believes he will be impartial based on the information provided, hopefully preventing them from having a situation like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
"The parties acknowledge that the Temporary Judge heretofore has disclosed to them any potential ground for disqualification under the provisions of Code of Civil Procedure section 170.1 or the Code of Judicial Ethics and any facts that might reasonably cause a party to entertain doubt that the Temporary Judge would be able to be impartial," the documents read.
The filing was electronically signed by Pacino and his youngest son's mother.
RadarOnline.com broke the story that Pacino had no plans to challenge his much younger girlfriend's primary custody filing, with his rep telling us, “There is no ongoing litigation nor issues.”
“The filings are simply procedural steps being taken in furtherance of the parties' successful and amicable resolution," his rep explained. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together.”
Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in early 2022, with an insider claiming the Hollywood star was shocked she got pregnant. While The Godfather star plans on co-parenting Roman with Alfallah, sources shared he won't be popping the question.
“He’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child,” an insider shared.
The couple welcomed their son in June. Besides Roman, Pacino is also a dad to 22-year-old twins with actress Beverly D’Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant.