83-Year-Old Al Pacino's 50-Pound Weight Gain Causes Rift in Romance With Noor Alfallah, 29: 'Intimacy is Off The Menu'

Godfather legend Al Pacino's pals fear he's digging his grave with a knife and fork after being humiliated by his accused money-hungry baby mama's successful bid for his bucks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Noor Alfallah, 29, recently filed for full physical custody of son Roman, the nearly four-month-old boy the TV producer shares with the five-foot-six Hollywood heavyweight — sparking rumors the couple had called it quits.