83-Year-Old Al Pacino's 50-Pound Weight Gain Causes Rift in Romance With Noor Alfallah, 29: 'Intimacy is Off The Menu'
Godfather legend Al Pacino's pals fear he's digging his grave with a knife and fork after being humiliated by his accused money-hungry baby mama's successful bid for his bucks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Noor Alfallah, 29, recently filed for full physical custody of son Roman, the nearly four-month-old boy the TV producer shares with the five-foot-six Hollywood heavyweight — sparking rumors the couple had called it quits.
But Pacino, who doctors claim packed on 50 pounds, has denied the pair's May/December romance is on the rocks; however, sources snitched their rollercoaster relationship is far from physical as the Oscar winner continues to allegedly eat himself into oblivion.
"Under their arrangement, Al will pay for his son's welfare while Noor remains in primary custody. They'll continue to hang out and enjoy these lavish dinners together, while he treats her to the best of the best," an insider blabbed to the National Enquirer.
While the pair might be on the same page when it comes to their son, the same allegedly can't be said inside the bedroom.
"Intimacy is apparently off the menu, though, and has been for months," the insider continued. "He's more of a father figure, a provider, and companion to her at this point."
According to the outlet's spy, Pacino's pals are stunned he allowed himself to knock up the glam gal and get taken to the cleaners. But they say the gloomy aging actor — who has a history of depression — is resigned to paying the price to have a beautiful woman on his arm.
However, the source mumbled things are only getting worse as the superstar tips the scales at a reported 215 pounds, which medical experts say makes him dangerously obese.
- Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah, 29, Files for Full Custody of Pair's Newborn Son
- Read The Petition Al Pacino’s 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Slapped Hollywood Star With Demanding Primary Custody of Newborn
- Al Pacino Demanded DNA Test After 29-year-old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Revealed Surprise Pregnancy: Sources
"His friends are all so worried," claimed the insider, adding, "He's an extremely vulnerable guy."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pacino's rep for comment.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
This outlet broke the story that Pacino had no plans to challenge his much younger girlfriend's primary custody filing, with his rep telling us, “There is no ongoing litigation nor issues.”
“The filings are simply procedural steps being taken in furtherance of the parties' successful and amicable resolution," his rep said. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together.”
Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in early 2022, with an insider claiming the Hollywood star was shocked she wound up pregnant.
While Pacino plans on co-parenting Roman with Alfallah, sources shared he won't be popping the question.
“He’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child,” an insider shared.