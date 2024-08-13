INVESTIGATION: Kamala Harris ‘Covered Up’ Church Sex Abuse and ‘Deep-Sixed’ Release of Evidence ID’ing Clergy Predators, Furious Victims Blast

Kamala Harris is being blasted by survivors of sexual abuse by warped Catholic priests for doing “absolutely nothing” to prosecute their cases when she was San Francisco’s district attorney – in a wave of fury that could derail her race to the White House.

The victims say compared to Terence Hallinan – who was DA before Harris, 59, defeated him in the 2003 election – the US president wannabe actively covered up and totally buried their claims.

Joey Piscitelli, a 69-year-old clergy sex abuse victim and advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse, recently raged Harris’ portrayal of her record as being tough on sex offenders was “bulls---”.