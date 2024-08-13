Johnny Depp ‘Walking Streets of London Like Paint-Covered Hobo’ After Reinventing Himself as ‘Anonymous Boho Artist’

Shuffling along the streets of London’s Soho with his head bowed, draped in scruffy clothes and battered shoes splattered in paint, Johnny Depp is invisible to hordes of his fans every day.

The craggy 61-year-old – who also sports brown teeth rotted by years of boozing and smoking – has embraced his new life as a “bohemian artist” in Britain so dramatically he is now barely recognizable to the crowds that rush by him in the bustling city, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source said: “Johnny usually causes a stir wherever he goes – but not in London.