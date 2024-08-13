Johnny Depp ‘Walking Streets of London Like Paint-Covered Hobo’ After Reinventing Himself as ‘Anonymous Boho Artist’
Shuffling along the streets of London’s Soho with his head bowed, draped in scruffy clothes and battered shoes splattered in paint, Johnny Depp is invisible to hordes of his fans every day.
The craggy 61-year-old – who also sports brown teeth rotted by years of boozing and smoking – has embraced his new life as a “bohemian artist” in Britain so dramatically he is now barely recognizable to the crowds that rush by him in the bustling city, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: “Johnny usually causes a stir wherever he goes – but not in London.
“He’s been holed up in a townhouse in Soho for months and now calls himself an ‘Anglophile’.
“And he basically dresses like a tramp to avoid any attention.
“He’s regularly spotted in Soho with a massive hat hiding his face and in clothes and shoes that just make him look like one of the city’s hobos.
“His teeth are brown as h--- now due to his smoking, and he’s always seen with a bit of a ridiculous cigarillo hanging out of mouth.
“Because there are so many oddball characters in Soho, he just passes by thousands of people every day on his walks to pick up paints and supplies without anyone asking him for so much as an autograph or a selfie.”
The insider added Depp “loves the anonymity”.
They said: “Londoners are used to seeing famous folk and aren’t known for getting particularly hysterical, but the city is also packed with tourists who would get excited.
“But even they don’t recognize him – and he loves his new life.”
We can reveal Depp has been living in London for the last six months – and has been splashing a huge chunk of his $210million fortune renting a trendy townhouse in the city’s Soho district.
The garden of the property is kitted out with a studio where he paints and writes music.
A source said: “There have been some grumblings about the level of noise as Johnny loves to crank up his tunes when he’s painting and his amp when he’s on his guitar, but the residents who know he’s there love the idea they are living next to a Hollywood icon.”
A Depp representative denied he is causing any noise complaints.
The actor has put on a string of exhibitions of his art in London and his favorite haunts include the Cipriani restaurant in Mayfair.
Depp has also been having late night parties at his pad with Mackenzie Crook, 52 – his former co-star from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
Our source said: “Johnny and Mackenzie may seem like an odd pairing, but they both love film, directing and music and jam in Depp’s house.”
Along with his set of celebrity pals in England, who include the family of his late guitarist friend Jeff Beck, Depp has been living it up in London with his new – and much younger – girlfriend.
Two years after his high-profile defamation trial that erupted in the wake of his bitter divorce from Amber Heard, he’s now dating 28-year-old Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova.
The pair first met in 2021 and even though insiders say their relationship is currently “casual”, friends think he is getting “more and more serious” about the blonde.
- Will Smith’s Wife Jada ‘Seeing Red’ Over His Bromance With Fellow Hollywood Outcast Johnny Depp: ‘She’s Furious He’s Acting Single’
- Secrets of Johnny Depp’s Romance With MUCH Younger Russian Flame Yulia Vlasova Revealed – From ‘Casual’ Relationship to Engagement Denial
- Johnny Depp ‘Fudged Facts About Troubled Childhood to Win Over Jury in Amber Heard Case’: Says Her Private Eye
They have been spotted looking cozy while traveling out of the London Heliport on a private chopper.
It’s become a favorite spot for the city’s A-listers – including Tom Cruise, who RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed has treated his new “best pal”, musician and actress Victoria Canal, 26, to rides in his helicopter from the air hub.
Even though Depp has daubed for years, his painting career has taken off in the last couple of years.
In 2022 he raised $4million in a few hours by selling prints from his debut art collection.
They featured four of his biggest artistic inspirations – Rolling Stones rock survivor Keith Richards, actress Liz Taylor, actor Al Pacino and songsmith Bob Dylan.
The website of the gallery that deals in his work – Castle Fine Art – crashed when the works were announced online.
Depp has also sold a series of works through Castle called Five – which were completed as he went into the fifth year of his infamous legal battles with ex-wife Heard, 38, and which were based on a picture of him taken during a shoot for his money-spinning aftershave campaign with Dior.
His movie career isn’t dead though – he has recently edited the movie Modi, about the artist Modigliani, and has signed on to play the devil in The Carnival at the End of Days film, an apocalyptic satire by his 83-year-old pal and former Monty Python hero Terry Gilliam.
But Depp has recently been making a fortune selling sets of paintings of ‘The Bunnyman’ that haunted his son’s dreams for nearly $25,000 a pop.
The actor created art featuring the haunting half-man, half-rabbit figure after seeing a sketch of it by his 22-year-old boy Jack after he had a nightmare about the creature.
Depp then realized the figure – which resembled the spooky rabbit-human hybrid from Donnie Darko – had also appeared in his dreams.
He went on to turn it into paintings that now sell from $5,750 each and the Castle gallery has been selling canvases from The Bunnyman Genesis Collection for around $21,000.
It said: “Depp always carries his guardian with him, wearing a pendant of the character around his neck, and translating this to his art, where The Bunnyman has become his personal stamp of authenticity.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.