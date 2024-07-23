Johnny Depp ‘Fudged Facts About Troubled Childhood to Win Over Jury in Amber Heard Case’: Says Her Private Eye

Barresi, a private investigator, was hired by Heard, 38, to dig up dirt on her ex-husband. What he found included Depp’s mother Betty Sue’s depression, mania and suicide attempt, as well as his father Johnny Depp Sr.’s DUI, problems finding work and dalliances with other women.

Depp, 61, dramatically testified about his parents in his defamation lawsuit against Heard, but Barresi claimed the actor misrepresented the facts in ultimately winning the case and being awarded more than $10 million.

In his book, Barresi noted: “Johnny’s gripping testimony highlighted Betty Sue’s aggressive, mercurial and malevolent nature, drawing parallels to Amber. Conversely, his depiction of his father as the battered husband and victim resonated with the jury, suggesting similarities to Johnny himself. However, what I uncovered starkly contradicted the courtroom narrative.”