Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp ‘Fudged Facts About Troubled Childhood to Win Over Jury in Amber Heard Case’: Says Her Private Eye

Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp fudged the facts of his trouble childhood in an attempt to sway the jury in his 2022 trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, her private eye claims in a new book.

By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Johnny Depp twisted the truth about his troubled childhood in a desperate bid to sway the jury in his sensational 2022 trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, charges the author of a blistering new book about the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

In Johnny Depp’s Accidental Fixer, author Paul Barresi ripped the lid off the skeletons in Depp’s family closet, exposing a shocking world riddled with mental illness, betrayal, substance abuse, and dysfunction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barresi told us: “My search for the truth took me on a journey back to the Depp family’s roots.”

Article continues below advertisement
Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Barresi's new book 'Johnny Depp’s Accidental Fixer' exposed Depp's family history of mental illness, betrayal, substance abuse, and dysfunction.

Barresi, a private investigator, was hired by Heard, 38, to dig up dirt on her ex-husband. What he found included Depp’s mother Betty Sue’s depression, mania and suicide attempt, as well as his father Johnny Depp Sr.’s DUI, problems finding work and dalliances with other women.

Depp, 61, dramatically testified about his parents in his defamation lawsuit against Heard, but Barresi claimed the actor misrepresented the facts in ultimately winning the case and being awarded more than $10 million.

In his book, Barresi noted: “Johnny’s gripping testimony highlighted Betty Sue’s aggressive, mercurial and malevolent nature, drawing parallels to Amber. Conversely, his depiction of his father as the battered husband and victim resonated with the jury, suggesting similarities to Johnny himself. However, what I uncovered starkly contradicted the courtroom narrative.”

Article continues below advertisement
amber heard insurer paid johnny depp settlement pp
Source: MEGA

Depp testified about his parents in the defamation lawsuit against Heard that saw him awarded over $10 million.

MORE ON:
Johnny Depp
Article continues below advertisement

During the trial, Depp portrayed Betty Sue as a villain who was solely responsible for the family breakup. But according to Barresi, Depp’s father played a significant role.

Barresi said: “Johnny testified that his family moved frequently because of his mother, or rather, the ‘fire in her feet’. While this may have been partially true, I discovered that the primary driver behind the frequent relocations was his father’s struggle to find steady work.”

And Barresi contended that the sudden departure of Johnny’s dad and his mother’s failed suicide attempt were due to Depp Sr. falling in love with a co-worker, former high school beauty queen Marsha Johnson. He added that Depp Sr.’s DUI arrest and conviction showed “a likely predilection for alcohol.”

Article continues below advertisement
Johnny Depp, his mother Betty Sue Palmer, and ex-wife Vanessa Paradis on the red carpet
Source: MEGA

Depp described his mother as "a hellcat. She was mean, but she was funny.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Depp’s dad married Johnson, then divorced her and got hitched again just 16 days later!

Meanwhile, Betty Sue declared 16-year-old Depp self-sufficient following the bust-up of her marriage. She wound up going through five husbands before dying of cancer in 2016.

Depp said of his mom: “She was a hellcat. She was mean, but she was funny.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.