Johnny Depp Emotionally Recalls Discovering His Mom After She Swallowed Pills In Attempted Suicide

"My mother was quite violent which could be in the form of an ashtray being thrown at your head or a telephone or whatever was handy. In our house, we were never exposed to any type of safety or security,” Depp recalled to the court.

The star — whose sister Christi already took the stand detailing their mom's violence — said he and his siblings "were all somewhat shellshocked."

"She’d walk past and you’d shield yourself because you didn’t know what was going to happen," he explained.