Johnny Depp Lands Massive $20 Million-Plus Deal as Ex-Wife Amber Heard 'Quits' Hollywood

By:

May 12 2023, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Johnny Depp has signed on the dotted line for a record-breaking deal, taking a lucrative offer he couldn't refuse from luxury fashion house Dior.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Black Mass actor is extending his partnership with parent company, LVMH — marking the biggest men's fragrance pact ever.

Sources told Variety the three-year deal is worth upwards of $20 million, overshadowing fellow actor Robert Pattinson's $12 million deal to serve as a spokesperson for Dior Homme and Brad Pitt's $7 million pact to promote Chanel No. 5.

An industry insider said Depp's deal is groundbreaking, considering other A-listers are known to pull in around $2 million to $4 million per year from their pacts.

Dior Sauvage has long stood by Depp, who continues to serve as the face of the fragrance since its launch in 2015, during his bitter legal war with ex-wife Amber Heard. The fashion brand shared a promotion shortly after his court victory.

"Profound and authentic. Johnny Depp embodies the heady magic of Sauvage," a campaign promo read months after his win, followed by a second post. "More than ever, Johnny Depp is the soul of Sauvage," the other caption read.

In June 2022, a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million for Heard's Washington Post op-ed and awarded the Aquaman starlet $2 million for statements made by Depp's lawyer.

More recently, it was revealed that although Heard will appear in the Aquaman sequel, she has "quit" Hollywood and relocated to Spain to live a more quiet life with her daughter following her contentious court war.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the backlash was so intense that the Department of Homeland Security launched an investigation into death threats sent to the psychologist who testified on behalf of Heard.

The actress also said her lawyer was being "repeatedly harassed, including receiving virtually nonstop calls to their personal cell phones both in the middle of the night and during the trial."

As we previously reported, Heard had appealed the Depp verdict but ultimately agreed to pay her ex $1 million to end their years-long battle once and for all.

"After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It's important for me to say that I never chose this," she shared in a statement last December.

"I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed," added Heard. "The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward."

