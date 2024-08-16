Trump's 'Tumultuous Boyhood': How His 'Impish Behavior' Wore Out Maids and Nannies — 'Donald Needed a Lot of Attention'
Donald Trump was a wily troublemaker who wore out his family's hired help with "impish behavior" as a child growing up in "a home of privilege and wealth" in Queens, New York.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president was supposedly dubbed "the fussy one" by his mother, and he reportedly "needed a lot of attention".
In All in the Family, The Trumps and How We Got This Way, Fred C. Trump III dug up stories from his family's past to shed light on what shaped his uncle into a volatile political figure obsessed with winning and beholden to a life of luxury.
As he shared first-hand observations as well as details he'd been told over the years about Donald's "tumultuous boyhood", Fred explained the Republican candidate "learned early that he could get away with things".
For example, he said Donald had a history of: "Taking toys from other children. Throwing cake at a dress-up birthday party. Refusing to eat anything he didn’t want to eat. And bedtime? Forget about it if Donald wasn’t ready for bed."
The author added: "Whenever he didn’t get his way, he could be a maddening handful, especially for the exhausted maids, nannies and babysitters who were often expected to look after him."
Fred also explained Donald's mother, Mary Anne Macleod, "did what she could" with him, but said these "obnoxious" antics escalated from "kid stuff" to "more serious" behavior as time went on.
He wrote: "The teachers said Donald was aggravating younger children in the lunchroom and in the schoolyard."
Fred also recalled learning his uncle once "famously threw an eraser at a teacher's head, giving her a black eye".
Donald, now 78, even admitted in his 1987 book, The Art of the Deal. he was "an assertive, aggressive kid" in elementary school. He described another instance where he "gave a teacher a black eye", saying: "I punched my music teacher because I didn’t think he knew anything about music and I almost got expelled."
The ex-president continued: "I’m not proud of that, but it’s clear evidence that even early on I had a tendency to stand up and make my opinions known in a forceful way. The difference now is that I like to use my brain instead of my fists."
Fred claimed this "forceful" nature persisted until he was able to witness it himself. When Donald was in his 20's, he urged his nephew to smack his youngest brother, Rob, according to Fred's book.
The author, who was a child at the time, wrote: "Donald said to me: 'Hey, Fred. Hit Rob.'"
After he obliged, Fred recalled: "Donald thought the whole thing was hilarious. He was laughing so hard, he had to catch his breath ... With Donald, almost everything had to be a competition."
