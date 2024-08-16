Trump's 'Tumultuous Boyhood': How His 'Impish Behavior' Wore Out Maids and Nannies — 'Donald Needed a Lot of Attention'

In All in the Family, The Trumps and How We Got This Way, Fred C. Trump III dug up stories from his family's past to shed light on what shaped his uncle into a volatile political figure obsessed with winning and beholden to a life of luxury.

As he shared first-hand observations as well as details he'd been told over the years about Donald's "tumultuous boyhood", Fred explained the Republican candidate "learned early that he could get away with things".

For example, he said Donald had a history of: "Taking toys from other children. Throwing cake at a dress-up birthday party. Refusing to eat anything he didn’t want to eat. And bedtime? Forget about it if Donald wasn’t ready for bed."

The author added: "Whenever he didn’t get his way, he could be a maddening handful, especially for the exhausted maids, nannies and babysitters who were often expected to look after him."