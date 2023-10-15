Donald Trump Says Republicans 'Eat Their Young' In Rant About Members of His Own Party's 'Lack of Loyalty'
In a video posted on his Truth Social account, former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on his 2024 GOP rivals and fellow Republicans, including Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, and Bill Barr, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ironically, Trump also criticized GOP donors and Republicans in general for their alleged "lack of loyalty" and failure to stick together.
The video, which was shared on Saturday, October 14, saw Trump unleashing his criticism towards both old and new members of the Republican party, as well as the donors and his 2024 rivals.
"I understand candidates that are losing by 57 to 70 points are getting together with RINO Paul Ryan, Mitt the loser Romney, Bill no guts or no talent Barr, and some broken political investors that will soon come to me, as most others already have," Trump told his 6.4 million followers.
"These failed candidates should have started by campaigning effectively, which they didn't because they really don't have the skill or the talent to do so," he continued. "Romney, who today couldn't get elected dogcatcher in the great state of Utah, should have beaten an absolutely failed first term [Barack] Obama."
Trump went on to criticize his own party by saying, "Republicans eat their young. They really do. They eat their young. Terrible statement, but it's true. And that's the problem with so many in our party."
"They just don't have the loyalty and the strength to stick together. They go after people who are on their side rather than the radical left Democrats that are destroying our country."
He immediately followed up these criticisms by calling the GOP "losers" who need to "stop following their failed ideas and policies."
"They only help the worst president in the history of the United States. The most corrupt president. The most incompetent president. Crooked Joe Biden."
The video was a direct response to news of a summit organized by Romney and Ryan, aimed at inviting "non-indicted" Republican candidates for the 2024 nomination to address prominent GOP donors.
The event was attended by notable figures such as former Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, among others.
Initially, Trump had shared the video on Truth Social the same day the news broke. However, he later created a brand new post featuring the clip on Saturday, October 14.
The video was reposted on X, formally known as Twitter, where many pointed out the hypocrisy in Trump's statements.
One post joked, "The Biden campaign ads just write themselves."
Another wrote, "At this point, he is his own worst enemy. The more he rants, the more it's clear he is hopelessly unqualified."
A third commented, "I keep thinking he's reached rock bottom, and he outdoes himself every time."