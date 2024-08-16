Courageous Céline Dion 'Putting Stiff-Person Syndrome Pain to Side so She Can Entertain Fans and Inspire Sufferers': 'Late Husband's Spirit Is Inside Her'
Despite battling stiff-person syndrome, Celine Dion lit up the Paris Olympics with a tour de force performance.
Sources claim her dramatic comeback appearance has inspired her to continue singing for many years to come, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider close to the Canadian-born singer revealed: "Celine is ignoring her own pain in order to put others first. She wants to keep on performing for her fans and also to give hope to anyone else who's suffering."
Celine, 56, was diagnosed with the crippling neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome in 2022 after symptoms forced to her postpone – and eventually cancel – her Courage World Tour.
Two years after revealing her private battle with the debilitating disorder, the My Heart Will Go On singer made a triumphant return to the public eye.
Amid showers of rain and fireworks, the 56-year-old closed out the 2024 Paris Olympics ceremonies with a jaw-dropping rendition of the song Hymne a l'Amour while perched beneath the Olympic rings on the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Now, insiders claim the unforgettable performance may serve as the start of a new chapter in the music legend's life.
- Mature Moms! World’s Most Famous Stars Who Embraced Parenthood After 40 — Celine Dion, Meryl Streep, Salma Hayek and More
- WATCH: Celine Dion Wows Performing From Eiffel Tower at Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Paris — Her First Return to the Stage Since Being Diagnosed With Stiff-Person Syndrome
- Surprise Scene Stealers: Wild Celebrity Cameos You Never Saw Coming
Sources said: "Celine is over the moon with how well things went in Paris. It was incredibly emotional and a huge triumph for her. Although she never stopped believing that she'd return to the stage, pretty much everyone in her life, doctors included, told her it was going to be next to impossible.
"She believes it was a true miracle – and she's determined to keep proving everyone wrong by performing again."
In her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, she suffered an agonizing 10-minute seizure, a heartbreaking scene that gave context to the severe challenges she faces in battling the neurological condition.
Despite her health challenges, the Power of Love singer has vowed she would make her way back to the stage. After proving she still had what it takes to put on an incredible show in Paris, the insider said she's now focused on her next performance.
The source clarified: "She's not out of the woods or over this horrible disease – and there's still a long road ahead."
The insider continued: "She'll need to keep fighting every day toward her healing but is determined not to give up. She intends to keep setting a positive example for her fans and for anyone else battling any disease."
As it turns out, the singer's Paris performance isn't the only thing helping guide her toward her goals during this difficult season of life.
Sources said: "Celine feels her late husband's spirit shining through her in all of this and says singing is the gift God gave to her. She intends to keep doing it, no matter what.
"Her success in Paris has only made her even more hungry to perform again!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.