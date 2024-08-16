Reese Witherspoon 'Besotted' With New Finance Wiz Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann: 'It's Casual for Now But She's Loving the Attention'
A year after her divorce from second husband Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon has been spending time with a brand new man.
The 48-year-old has recently been on several dates with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said: "They met through mutual friends in New York and hit it off. They've been seeing a lot of each other over the summer. Reese wasn't expecting to find romance, but she has."
The media mogul and mother-of-three has plenty in common with the German founding partner of an investment firm.
Our insider noted: "She loves to talk business money and ways to invest, and he's so knowledgeable."
Witherspoon has also sworn off dating fellow actors, our source claimed.
Notably, Haarmann does have showbiz ties — his ex Male Gaonkar, 54, is currently dating former Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne.
She's keeping things casual for now, our source said, adding: "She's loving the attention and seeing where all this will go."
Taking her new relationship out in public is a big step for Witherspoon, who sources say was keen on keeping her new suitors away from prying eyes following her divorce from Toth.
Sources said in March Witherspoon wanted "to date in secret".
The insider added: "She's not ready to jump into a relationship with both feet, but she's agreed to let friends fix her up and they usually meet at the friend's place. You won't be seeing her out and about with a guy, unless she feels he's a keeper."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Witherspoon and Toth announced their split in 2023 after 12 years of marriage.
In a joint statement, the couple said: "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
The exes share one child together — Tennessee James, 11. Witherspoon also shares daughter Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Philippe.
Witherspoon isn't the only one who is entertaining new flings — Toth, 54, was spotted on a Costa Rican getaway that was "definitely romantic" just four months after finalizing their divorce.
An eyewitness said: "Jim was staying with a new girlfriend at the Sendero Nosara in Costa Rica. They seemed to be staying in a suite, and they looked really happy, just chilling and soaking up that pura vida vibe."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com