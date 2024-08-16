Reese Witherspoon 'Besotted' With New Finance Wiz Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann: 'It's Casual for Now But She's Loving the Attention'

A year after her divorce from second husband Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon has been spending time with a brand new man.

The 48-year-old has recently been on several dates with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said: "They met through mutual friends in New York and hit it off. They've been seeing a lot of each other over the summer. Reese wasn't expecting to find romance, but she has."