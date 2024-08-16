MAGA Supporter Swimsuit Scandal: Lauren Boebert's Huge Torso Tattoo Exposed as Bikini Pics of Republican Leading Ladies Flood Social Media
Lauren Boebert took social media by surprise when it was revealed the staunchly conservative politician has been hiding a massive stomach tattoo under her congressional garb, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Colorado rep, 37, was one of the Republican leading ladies featured in a string of bikini photos posted to X by Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Ginger shared the pics of scantily clad conservative women after a video of Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in a MAGA swimsuit resurfaced and was mocked online.
In the photo of Boebert posted Thursday, the congresswoman had her ink on full display as she smiled for a photo on the sand in Palm Beach. Between her black bikini top and leopard-print bottoms, a smattering of wavy black lines could be seen stretched across the entire right side of her torso.
Ginger wrote in the post: "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren."
Users quickly began sounding off in the comments with mixed reactions to her newly exposed tattoo. One person called it "trashy" and another said it was "atrocious", while a third wrote: "LOVE her tattoo!! MAGA BEAUTIES!!"
Boebert commented: "We all love Anna Paulina Luna!"
Luna also took to social media to clap back at critics blasting her for posing in a one-piece bathing suit touting Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.
As the 2016 clip went viral, the politician told off her critics, writing on X Wednesday: "There are better (things) to do with your time than digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago. The left is attempting to make this a thing yet can’t define a woman. Very low IQ behavior. Get over it."
She wrote in another post: "I'm confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman."
Yet another social media update read: "I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me – I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen."
Ginger's sultry photo stream of elected officials began when she shared additional shots of Luna showing off her barely clothed figure, saying: "APL single-handedly bringing back Women Crush Wednesday."
She also posted a pic of Andrea Catsimitidis, chair of the Manhattan Republican Party, in a pink bikini on the Manhattan coast. Ginger gushed in the caption: "Another gorgeous patriot for your feed."
Boebert, who filed for divorce from her husband Jayson last year, has been the subject of her own series of controversies.
In January, Jayson claimed she punched him during a confrontation, but later retracted his statement. Around the same time, Jayson was arrested for allegedly assaulting their 18-year-old son, Tyler, during a dispute over laundry. He was accused of drawing a gun as the situation escalated.
Tyler – who had his own child at 17 years old – has also made headlines for his arrest earlier this year on 22 charges. He was accused of breaking into vehicles to steal wallets and make unauthorized purchases.
Boebert also faced the fallout from being caught vaping and engaging in inappropriate behavior with a new partner during a Denver performance of Beetlejuice in September of last year.