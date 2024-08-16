MAGA Supporter Swimsuit Scandal: Lauren Boebert's Huge Torso Tattoo Exposed as Bikini Pics of Republican Leading Ladies Flood Social Media

The Colorado rep, 37, was one of the Republican leading ladies featured in a string of bikini photos posted to X by Ginger Gaetz , the wife of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz . Ginger shared the pics of scantily clad conservative women after a video of Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in a MAGA swimsuit resurfaced and was mocked online.

Lauren Boebert took social media by surprise when it was revealed the staunchly conservative politician has been hiding a massive stomach tattoo under her congressional garb, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Users quickly began sounding off in the comments with mixed reactions to her newly exposed tattoo. One person called it "trashy" and another said it was "atrocious", while a third wrote: "LOVE her tattoo!! MAGA BEAUTIES!!"

In the photo of Boebert posted Thursday, the congresswoman had her ink on full display as she smiled for a photo on the sand in Palm Beach. Between her black bikini top and leopard-print bottoms, a smattering of wavy black lines could be seen stretched across the entire right side of her torso.

Boebert commented: "We all love Anna Paulina Luna!"

Luna also took to social media to clap back at critics blasting her for posing in a one-piece bathing suit touting Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

As the 2016 clip went viral, the politician told off her critics, writing on X Wednesday: "There are better (things) to do with your time than digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago. The left is attempting to make this a thing yet can’t define a woman. Very low IQ behavior. Get over it."

She wrote in another post: "I'm confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman."

Yet another social media update read: "I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me – I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen."