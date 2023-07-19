Matt Gaetz's Wife Calls for Barbie Movie Boycott: 'Disappointingly Low Testosterone From Ken'
Matt Gaetz’s wife called for a boycott of the Barbie movie this week after posing for pictures at the new film’s red carpet premiere alongside her GOP congressman husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ginger Gaetz, 28, rushed to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
According to House Rep. Gaetz’s wife, the flick “neglects to address any notion of faith or family” and features “disappointingly low [testosterone] from Ken.”
She also claimed that Barbie “tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively.”
“Thinking about watching the Barbie movie?” she tweeted. “I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater.”
“Here’s why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment,” Ginger Gaetz continued.
“The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).”
Still, Gaetz’s wife celebrated Robbie’s role as the titular fashion doll, the film’s costume design, and the movie’s soundtrack – but those positive aspects apparently did not outweigh the negative parts for Ginger.
“Pros: Margot Robbie’s performance, Stunning costume design, Amazing soundtrack,” she wrote on Tuesday. “Cons: Unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration, disappointingly low T from Ken, unfair treatment of pregnant Barbie Midge.”
“I really wanted to enjoy it, but ended up feeling let down,” Ginger concluded. “[American Girl], please don’t take notes on this one.”
Meanwhile, photos taken during the Barbie movie’s red carpet premiere at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Monday night showed Ginger Gaetz and her GOP congressman husband seemingly enjoying their evening.
The MAGA couple was reportedly dressed in complimenting pink outfits and even posed inside set pieces from the movie.
Other conservatives have since slammed the Greta Gerwig-directed film and accused the movie of pushing a “woke” and “feminist” agenda.
“It’s not that it is, or it isn’t. It’s a movie,” Robbie said when asked whether Barbie was a feminist movie. “It’s a movie that’s got so much in it.”
