Booze ‘Made Him’ Do It: Kanye West Blames Brandy for Infamous ‘Death Con 3 on Jews’ Threat — ‘Hennessy Brings Out My Demons’

Blame it on the booze, not the Jews.

Almost two years after he posted an antisemitic tweet declaring he would go "death con 3" on Jewish people, Kanye West is now saying he was under the influence of alcohol at the time – specifically brandy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that West, 47, confessed that he had been drinking Hennessy when he posted the controversial tweet in Oct. 8 2022, on X, which was then Twitter.

West said: “I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet. You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. It turns us gray. The demons [come out].”