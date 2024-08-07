Booze ‘Made Him’ Do It: Kanye West Blames Brandy for Infamous ‘Death Con 3 on Jews’ Threat — ‘Hennessy Brings Out My Demons’
Blame it on the booze, not the Jews.
Almost two years after he posted an antisemitic tweet declaring he would go "death con 3" on Jewish people, Kanye West is now saying he was under the influence of alcohol at the time – specifically brandy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that West, 47, confessed that he had been drinking Hennessy when he posted the controversial tweet in Oct. 8 2022, on X, which was then Twitter.
West said: “I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet. You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. It turns us gray. The demons [come out].”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West was banned from the site following the controversial post which stated: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
The incident caused West to lose several business deals with brands Balenciaga, The Gap and Adidas among others. Yet, he continued to double down on his remarks.
Just over a year later, West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, went on a 10-minute antisemitic rant in Las Vegas.
He ranted about how all the “rich f----" in the room have their kids enrolled “in Zionist schools”, before railing against the private school his children attend, claiming Zionist Jews own all the banks, hospitals and even private schools in Los Angeles.
He later took to social media to apologize with a post written entirely in Hebrew that said: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."
He continued: “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”
West made his latest comments on an episode of Candace Owens’ podcast “Candace” on Wednesday. The episode was filmed on October 17, 2022, a week after the “Defcon” tweet, but the interview was never released until now.
